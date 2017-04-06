Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Reliance Jio Summer Surprise Offer Withdrawn After TRAI Order

 
06 April 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Reliance Jio Summer Surprise Offer Withdrawn After TRAI Order

Highlights

  • Reliance Jio is withdrawing the Summer Surprise Offer
  • TRAI advised Jio to withdraw the offer
  • Customers who have already signed up for it will get the benefits

Reliance Jio, India’s youngest telecom, has been ordered to withdraw its three-month “Summer Surprise” offer under which customers who signed up by April 15 for a data plan worth Rs. 303 per month would get three months of calls and 1GB data per day at no cost. The plan allowed Reliance Jio to extend a six-month spree of free calls and data to lure new customers.

Telecom regulator TRAI has ordered the offer be cancelled. Reliance Jio said it would obey and pull the freebie-offer as soon as operationally feasible, "over the next few days." A statement clarified, "However, all customers who have subscribed to JIO SUMMER SURPRISE offer prior to its discontinuation will remain eligible for the offer."

Reliance Jio, the only Indian network to use only fourth-generation airwaves or 4G, has been accused by competitors of violating laws that restrict free or promotional offers. By February, it had collected 100 million users.

It launched commercially in September with a three-month promotional offer which provided free calls for life (over the Internet) and free data (with some restrictions on daily usage). In December, Reliance extended that offer by the end of the March with TRAI agreeing it was kosher. The company decided to charge for its services from April onwards.

The shift to paid services, even at a sharp discount compared to established players, will test the appeal of Jio and the fundamentals behind a $20 billion investment in telecoms by billionaire Mukesh Ambani.

Customers signing up by paying Rs. 99 as a one time fee by the end of March would get unlimited data and free voice services for a year at a rate of Rs. 303 per month, though usage of 4G data would be capped at 1GB per day. Anyone subscribing to this plan - Jio Prime - would get the Summer Surprise benefits.

Jio, launched after years of delays, has roiled India's telecoms market. Its free voice and cut-price data plans - that run through to the end of March 2017 - have forced rivals such as Bharti Airtel to respond with price cuts of their own.

Tags: Reliance, Reliance Jio, Jio Summer Surprise, Jio Prime, Jio Summer Surprise Canceled
Reliance Jio Summer Surprise Offer Cancelled, Google Play Music All Access in India, Idea's New Data Offer, and More: Your 360 Daily
Unboxed Mobiles
Reliance Jio Summer Surprise Offer Withdrawn After TRAI Order
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Gadgets 360 Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Unboxed Mobiles
TRENDING
  1. On TRAI Orders, Reliance Jio Withdraws Summer Surprise Offer
  2. Xiaomi Mi Fan Festival to Offer Redmi Note 4 at Re. 1, and More
  3. Jio Effect? Idea Offers Up to 10GB Per Month for Postpaid Users
  4. Sansui Launches an Entry-Level Smartphone With 4G VoLTE Support in India
  5. IPL 2017: Where to Watch Matches Online, Live Stream Timings, and More
  6. Moto G5 Review
  7. Sony Argues OnePlus 3T Amitabh Bachchan Ad Infringes Its KBC Copyright
  8. Nubia Z17 mini With 6GB of RAM, Dual Rear Cameras Launched
  9. Reliance Jio Summer Surprise Offer: 100GB of Free Data With These Packs
  10. Reliance Jio Prime Subscription Last Date Extended to April 15
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.