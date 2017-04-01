The last date for Jio Prime subscription plan has been extended to April 15, a welcome reprieve for Reliance Jio customers who were unable to sign up for the service on the last day due to system errors. With the new Jio Prime last date, customers get 15 more days to join the plan over the original deadline of March 31. Jio Prime members get several benefits on plans with same recharge value, and you can check out our guide about what these are.

Jio Summer Surprise offer

Separately, Reliance Jio announced the Jio Summer Surprise offer. This is essentially an extension of the Happy New Year Offer for another three months, where users get unlimited mobile data (with a 1GB daily data FUP) for free, 100 SMSs per day, as well as free access to the Jio suite of apps, such as Jio Cinema and Jio Music. Voice calls will remain free for all Reliance Jio subscribers, whether enrolled in the Jio Prime membership or not. However, unlike the Jio Happy New Year Offer, the Jio Summer Surprise offer is only applicable to Jio Prime members who purchase the Rs. 303 (or higher) prepaid recharge or enrol in the Rs. 303 (or higher) postpaid plan.

How to Subscribe to Reliance Jio Prime

Thus, those Jio Prime members who buy a recharge of Rs. 303 (or higher) or enrol in the same value postpaid plan automatically become eligible for the Jio Summer Surprise Offer, and will only be charged for services after the "initial three months of complimentary services" expire in July. Reliance Jio subscribers and Jio Prime members who do not buy the Rs. 303 recharge or postpaid plan will have to pay for services from April 15. Here's a full list of Jio recharges and postpaid plans for you to choose from.

Jio Summer Surprise offer benefits

For the 3-month period of the Jio Summer Surprise Offer, you get benefits of the Rs. 303 (or higher) recharge. Such that, 1GB daily data FUP for the Rs. 303 recharge, and 2GB daily data FUP for the Rs. 499 recharge, and so forth.

Reliance Jio Prime vs Non-Jio Prime Plans: These are the Extra Benefits Customers Get

Still confused? Here are answers to common questions about the Jio Summer Surprise Offer

If I recharge on the last date, i.e., April 15, will I get free services until then?

Yes, paid services now begin from April 15, which means that the Happy New Year Offer now extends till that date - what is being termed as a "grace period" by Reliance Jio. However, if you enrol in the Jio Prime membership and recharge for a value greater than Rs. 303, services will only become paid after the initial 3 months (from July).

I am a Jio Prime customer but have only made a recharge of less than Rs. 303. Will I still be eligible for Jio Summer Surprise offer?

No. According the fine print provided by Reliance Jio, a Jio Prime customer needs to recharge with the lowest denomination of Rs. 303 prior to April 15 to be able to get through the Jio Summer Surprise Offer. Jio Prime customers who have made a recharge of less than Rs. 303 must still recharge with Rs. 303 to avail the complimentary services for three months until July. So, what happens in July to your original less than Rs. 303 recharge? First, you will get the benefits of the Rs. 303 (or higher) recharge for the period of its validity. In the case of a Rs. 303 or Rs. 499 recharge, you get 28 days validity, and for a Rs. 999 you get 90 days validity, and so forth. After this validity expires, you will get the benefits of your original recharge, for its period of validity - for example, Rs. 19 gets 1 day validity, Rs. 99 gets 7 days validity, and Rs. 149 gets 28 days validity.

I still have time till April 15, so if I sign for Jio Prime on the last day, will I receive the Jio Summer Surprise offer?

Yes, you will be eligible. However, to avoid the the last-day rush and recharge failures, we recommend you subscribe to Jio Prime and make a recharge of Rs. 303 as soon as possible. There is no benefit gained from waiting.

We hope that this guide answers all your questions about the Reliance Jio Summer Surprise Offer. If you have any doubts remaining, let us know in the comments section, and we will answer them as soon as we can.