Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Reliance Jio Seeks CCI Nod for RCom Spectrum Sharing

 
21 June 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Reliance Jio Seeks CCI Nod for RCom Spectrum Sharing

Highlights

  • Last year, RCom and Reliance Jio signed a spectrum sharing deal
  • These pacts are for using 800 MHz spectrum
  • Jio is now seeking to obtain a approval from CCI

Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Jio Infocomm has sought CCI approval for the proposed spectrum sharing deal with younger sibling's Reliance Communications.

The company is awaiting approval from the Competition Commission of India (CCI) for agreements entered into with Reliance Communications (RCom) and its subsidiary Reliance Telecom Ltd (RTL). These pacts are for using 800MHz spectrum.

Reliance Jio is the latest entrant in the highly competitive domestic telecom market and launched its services in September last year. The company had entered into a pact with RCom for acquisition of right to use certain spectrum in the 800MHz band.

Besides, it had inked agreements with RCom as well as RTL providing with the option related to use of spectrum in the 800MHz band. All the three agreements were entered into between the parties concerned in January 2016.

The agreements were "pursuant to the guidelines for trading of access spectrum by access service providers" issued by the Department of Telecommunications on October 12, 2015, as per the notice submitted to the CCI.

According to the notice, Reliance Jio was testing its network for providing mobile telephone services, high definition voice, video, data and messaging, in India as on the date of entering into the agreements.

As per CCI website, the deal is under review.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Reliance Jio, RCom, Reliance Communications, Telecom, India
iPhone 8 May Have a Lot in Common With Google Glass: Report
Redmi Note 4
Reliance Jio Seeks CCI Nod for RCom Spectrum Sharing
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Tech News in Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Lenovo K6 Series
TRENDING
  1. OnePlus 5 With 8GB of RAM, Dual Rear Camera Setup Launched
  2. OnePlus 5 Launch Today: All You Need to Know About the OnePlus Flagship
  3. Amazon Sale Day 2 Offers: The Best Deals You Can Get
  4. Moto X Force Now Available on Flipkart for as Low as Rs. 12,999
  5. OnePlus 5 With 8GB RAM, Dual Rear Cameras Unveiled: Event Highlights
  6. Nokia's Android Phones in India, BSNL 444 Plan, and More News This Week
  7. Steam Summer Sale 2017 Dates Confirmed
  8. Moto C Plus to Go on Sale via Flipkart Today
  9. Moto C Plus First Impressions
  10. OnePlus 5 in Pictures
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.