Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Collapse
Expand

Reliance Jio Reportedly Dragged to CCI by Airtel Over 'Predatory Free Pricing Strategy'

 
06 February 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Reliance Jio Reportedly Dragged to CCI by Airtel Over 'Predatory Free Pricing Strategy'

Highlights

  • Airtel has termed pricing strategy by Reliance Jio as 'predatory'
  • The letter has accused Reliance Jio of abusing dominant position
  • Reliance Jio has been accused of trying to eliminate small players

Bharti Airtel has reportedly filed a complaint with the Competition Commission of India (CCI) against Reliance Jio Infocomm, questioning the pricing strategy adopted by the Reliance Industries subsidiary. The company has been accused of trying to create a monopoly for itself as well as causing harm to competition in order to gain profits in the long run.

In a letter to CCI, dated February 2, Airtel has said that Reliance Jio's "predatory free pricing strategy" is meant to injure the competition, as per a report by Live Mint. "It is a strategic business tactic adopted to enhance market power with the objective of eliminating competition which it has succeeded to a large extent during the quarter Oct to Dec 2016 itself," Airtel reportedly said in its letter.

The strategy adopted by Reliance is to "bind" customers with free voice-calling and in the process eliminate the small players to gain more market share, Airtel reportedly said. "Once Reliance Jio obtains a higher market share, it would likely increase the costs or even charge for voice calls since competition will be limited and the customer will be left with lesser number of service providers to choose from," it said, as per the report.

However, as per the report, a Reliance Jio spokesperson has retaliated by saying that this complaint from Airtel is a "clear ploy" to divert attention from its own violation of licensing conditions by denying "adequate POIs (points of interconnect) to Reliance Jio and already announced censure proceedings by Trai against the company." The spokesperson went ahead a step further and accused Airtel of acting against consumer interest by opposing the free voice calls offered by Jio.

"All tariff plans of Jio have been found to be non-predatory by the regulator, so the question of our offerings being predatory does not arise. India's telecom sector has tended to progress due to disruptive innovation brought in by a new comer, but unfortunately, the incumbents led by Airtel have always tried to block such initiatives," the spokesperson was quoted as saying in the report.

Notably, Reliance Jio has reportedly been accused of "indulging in abuse of dominant position" in the complaint letter by Airtel.

Since its launch, Reliance Jio has caused major disruption in India's telecom industry as the free voice calling and data services offers from the company were able to sway customers away from competition. Recently, Vodafone and Idea Cellular admitted that the companies are undergoing merger talks for their Indian operations.

The reported salvo fired by Airtel is only the latest in a string on attacks on regulatory channels, with Reliance Jio recently asking telecom regulator TRAI to "impose highest penalty" on Airtel with accusation that it was grossly exaggerating the value of data in its promotional offer, and was giving misleading tariff ads.

Tags: Airtel vs Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, Reliance Jio, Competition Commission Of India, Telecom, India, Vodafone, Idea Cellular, Reliance Jio Infocomm, TRAI
Samsung Pay to Reportedly Launch With American Express in India
Super Bowl 2017: The Best Movie, TV Show Trailers
Zen Cinemax 2 Plus
Reliance Jio Reportedly Dragged to CCI by Airtel Over 'Predatory Free Pricing Strategy'
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Gadgets 360 Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Zen Cinemax 2 Plus
TRENDING
  1. ZTE Blade A2 Plus With 4GB RAM, 5000mAh Battery Goes on Sale in India
  2. Xiaomi Redmi Note 4X to Launch on February 14
  3. Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 vs Honor 6X: Which One Should You Buy?
  4. Moto M Grey Colour Variant Goes on Sale in India Today
  5. BSNL Takes on Reliance Jio, H-1B Visas, Budget, and More News This Week
  6. Vivo V5 Plus Review
  7. Airtel Reportedly Files CCI Complaint Against Jio's 'Predatory' Pricing
  8. Nokia 6 Gone In 60 Seconds, Amazon India Sale, More: Your 360 Daily
  9. Samsung Pay to Reportedly Launch With American Express in India
  10. BSNL Offers Mobile Internet Data at Rs. 36 Per GB
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.