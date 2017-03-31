Reliance Jio Prime Subscription Last Date Extended to April 15

Reliance Jio goes paid as per the plan from April 1, but the deadline to sign up for a Jio Prime membership has been pushed up to April 15. Earlier, the last date to subscribe to Jio Prime was March 31, after which, you would not be able to subscribe to the Jio Prime plan. Reliance Jio has also announced something it’s calling the Jio Summer Surprise, which works out to three months of free usage for anyone who subscribes to Jio Prime and signs up for a Rs. 303 (or higher) Prime Plan before April 15.

Reliance Jio announced late on Friday that in one month, over 72 million people had signed up for Jio Prime, and added that the deadline for purchasing a Jio Prime subscription (applicable for one year) along with Jio Prime plans, which offer more data that regular plans from Jio, will be available to customers until April 15

In a letter addressed to Jio customers, Jio Chairman Mukesh Ambani thanked the users, and added that the deadline was being extended.

"Over the past few days, we have been deluged by millions of customers queuing up to purchase Jio’s popular Rs. 303 and other tariff plans," wrote Ambani. "This nationwide trend indicates that very many customers are still in the process of purchasing Jio Prime and their first paid tariff plan."

Further, Jio has also announced that every Jio Prime member who makes a recharge using Jio’s Rs. 303 plan (which gives you 28GB of data for a 28-day period, capped at 1GB per day), or any of Jio’s higher value plans, will get an additional three month’s of complimentary service - the paid plans will only start in July as long as you subscribe to Jio Prime and purchase the Rs. 303 recharge before April 15. If you’ve already subscribed to Prime and bought a recharge, you will still get the Summer Surprise without any further action.

"Jio’s free service period is coming to an end," wrote Ambani. "Users who do not recharge by the extended date will experience degradation and/ or discontinuation of services."

"In India, we have the fine tradition of shagun - offering gifts on auspicious occasions," he added. "For us, your first recharge is an auspicious moment. Therefore, we want to offer a token of our appreciation - the Jio Summer Surprise."

The company added that the Jio Summer Surprise is going to be just the first of “many” surprises for Prime members.