Reliance Jio Prime Subscription Deadline to Be Extended by a Month?

Reliance Jio users will be aware that the Jio Happy New Year Offer will be ending on March 31, after which customers will have to start paying for data and bundled services. To ease customers into this, Reliance Jio launched the Jio Prime Offer that requires Rs. 99 to subscribe and continue to enjoy services at a discounted prime. The Jio Prime offer is supposed to end on March 31, but according to a new report, Jio might just extend the Prime deadline a bit further.

This report comes from TeleAnalysis, who spoke to a source at Jio and found out that the company may extend the deadline to subscribe to Jio Prime by another month, which effectively means April 30. Reliance Jio yet to finalise this decision though. The source reportedly said that the Reliance Jio has achieved 50 percent of its target for Prime subscribers.

Reliance Jio hit the 100 million subscriber mark last month, which was announced at an event along with the new Jio Prime subscription plan. According to the source, Jio has so far only managed to attract around 22-27 million users onto Prime, and a March 31 deadline doesn't give the company enough time to rope in more.

A research conducted by brokerage firm Bernstein concluded that Jio users are likely to continue with the service even after the Happy New Year offer ends. Another survey by Bank of America-Merrill Lynch found that 84 percent of Jio customers will likely take up the Prime Offer, which means it's possible that many people might have left it to the last minute to subscribe to Jio Prime in the hope for even better offers.

The Jio Prime membership requires Jio users to pay an annual subscription fee of Rs. 99. Once this is done, subscribers can choose any one of the Jio Prime plans on offer. The Rs. 303 plan includes unlimited calls (like all other Jio plans) along with 1GB of free data per day for 28 days. Additionally, the company also announced its Buy one get one free offer earlier this month which gives an additional 5GB data on recharge of Rs. 303 and 10GB data on recharge of Rs. 499 or higher.

There are other plans as well on offer to Jio Prime subscribers, and people have found ways where you can get back the Rs. 99 subscription fees as well.