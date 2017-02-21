Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Collapse
Expand

Reliance Jio Prime Subscription Announced; Regular Tariff Plans to Start From April 1

 
21 February 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Reliance Jio Prime Subscription Announced; Regular Tariff Plans to Start From April 1

Highlights

  • Jio Prime Subscription can be applied for till March 31
  • It costs Rs. 99 a year, with a charge of Rs. 303 per month
  • Jio Prime Subscription will be valid till March 31, 2018

Announcing that Reliance Jio now has over 100 million users within 170 days of the service's launch, Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani on Tuesday launched the new Jio Prime subscription plan that offers the same free data and other services customers have received as part of the Happy New Year plan for another 12 months at Rs. 303 per month. This comes out to Rs. 10 day per for the unlimited data, calls, text messages, and other services that users get as part of the Jio Happy New Year Offer.

The new Jio Prime subscription is only for the first 100 million Reliance Jio customers, as well as those who join the network on or before March 31, 2017. Users can start registering for the Jio Prime subscription plan starting March 1, 2017; the subscription costs Rs. 99 a year, and entails benefits worth Rs. 10,000, Ambani said. It will be valid till March 31, 2018.

Once users have signed up for Jio Prime plan, they will have to make a monthly payment of Rs. 303 for the free data and services. The plan comes into effect on April 1, 2017, the day the existing Jio Happy New Year Offer expires.

Those who do not opt for the Jio Prime subscription plan will be ported to the prepaid or postpaid Reliance Jio tariff plans, which the company had announced in September 2016 while launching its services. Ambani stressed that despite the free data plans not being valid starting April 1, all voice calls on the network will remain free indefinitely - with no roaming charges.

Additionally, he said that Jio will continually strive to be the most value-for-money telecom operator in the country. It will comprehensively monitor all plans for other operators, and will match the highest-selling tariffs of each of the leading operators. Moreover, Jio will provide 20 percent more data than the respective highest-selling plans.

Tags: Reliance, Reliance Jio, Telecom, India, Mukesh Ambani, Reliance Industries
Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 Images Leak Ahead of MWC 2017; Samsung Galaxy Book Spotted
Unboxed Mobiles
Reliance Jio Prime Subscription Announced; Regular Tariff Plans to Start From April 1
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Gadgets 360 Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Unboxed Mobiles
TRENDING
  1. Reliance Jio Prime Subscription Brings Unlimited Data at Rs. 10 a Day
  2. WhatsApp Launches Revamped Status Updates: Everything You Need to Know
  3. Nokia 8 Android Smartphone Listed Online Ahead of Launch
  4. Satya Nadella and Nandan Nilekani Talk Aadhaar, India Stack, AI, and AR
  5. Samsung Carnival on Amazon India Sees Discounts on Smartphones and More
  6. Samsung Galaxy S8 Price Said to Be Higher Than the Galaxy S7
  7. Reliance Jio Garnered 100 Million Subscribers in Just 170 Days
  8. Sony Xperia X Now Available With a Hefty Limited Discount in India
  9. Redmi Note 4 vs Honor 6X vs ZenFone 3S Max: Which One Should You Buy?
  10. HTC Set to Launch U Ultra Smartphone in India Today
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.