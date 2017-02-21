Announcing that Reliance Jio now has over 100 million users within 170 days of the service's launch, Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani on Tuesday launched the new Jio Prime subscription plan that offers the same free data and other services customers have received as part of the Happy New Year plan for another 12 months at Rs. 303 per month. This comes out to Rs. 10 day per for the unlimited data, calls, text messages, and other services that users get as part of the Jio Happy New Year Offer.

The new Jio Prime subscription is only for the first 100 million Reliance Jio customers, as well as those who join the network on or before March 31, 2017. Users can start registering for the Jio Prime subscription plan starting March 1, 2017; the subscription costs Rs. 99 a year, and entails benefits worth Rs. 10,000, Ambani said. It will be valid till March 31, 2018.

Once users have signed up for Jio Prime plan, they will have to make a monthly payment of Rs. 303 for the free data and services. The plan comes into effect on April 1, 2017, the day the existing Jio Happy New Year Offer expires.

Those who do not opt for the Jio Prime subscription plan will be ported to the prepaid or postpaid Reliance Jio tariff plans, which the company had announced in September 2016 while launching its services. Ambani stressed that despite the free data plans not being valid starting April 1, all voice calls on the network will remain free indefinitely - with no roaming charges.

Additionally, he said that Jio will continually strive to be the most value-for-money telecom operator in the country. It will comprehensively monitor all plans for other operators, and will match the highest-selling tariffs of each of the leading operators. Moreover, Jio will provide 20 percent more data than the respective highest-selling plans.