Reliance Jio users who put off subscribing to the Jio Prime membership plan to the last day are facing difficulties in signing up amid the rush. Several customers have complained on social media websites such as Twitter that they are unable to enrol for Jio Prime plans because of system errors. The system errors are likely overloaded server that are unable to manage the unusually high amount of traffic due to Reliance Jio users delaying the Jio Prime recharge to the last day.

Reliance Jio Prime Plan Last Date Is March 31: What Happens Next?

We tried to sign up for Jio Prime membership plans from the Jio.com desktop website and My Jio app, and received errors on both platforms. The pages are loading quite slowly on both platforms, and eventually we received a system error while buying the Rs. 99 Jio Prime recharge. There is a long wait for calls made to Jio’s customer care service as well.

With Reliance Jio free services ending on March 31, Jio Prime plans act as a reprieve to customers who are used to enjoying free data and other bundled services free of cost. After a Jio Prime recharge at Rs. 99, users can enjoy unlimited data at rates roughly around Rs. 10 per day (high-speed 4G data is capped at 1GB per day). There is also a workaround that allows users to recoup as cashback the Rs. 99 they spent on buying the Jio Prime recharge.

With membership of Jio Prime plans, users can get up to 10 times more data than they would otherwise, at recharges of the same value. Moreover, those who become Jio Prime members – or at least are able to, considering the server overloads – can get up to 120GB data free for a year on top of the data benefits they already get as part of the subscription service.

