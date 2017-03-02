Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Reliance Jio Partners TeamF1 to Launch Fixed Line Digital Service in India

 
02 March 2017
Reliance Jio Partners TeamF1 to Launch Fixed Line Digital Service in India

Highlights

  • Reliance Jio and TeamF1 partner to launch an advanced HGW
  • Both the companies look to offer a seamless connected home experience
  • This HGW will require sufficient security measures to be in place

In a new development, Reliance Jio and TeamF1 have teamed up to offer fixed-line digital services with the help of an advanced home gateway solution. The partnership aims at building seamless connected-home experiences for Media, Television (IPTV, STB), Telephone (VoIP), Gaming, and Internet in the future.

TeamF1 is a subsidiary of security software solutions giant D-Link Limited. With the rise of many digital entertainment services and IoT products in homes, TeamF1 and Jio plan to leverage the upcoming market shift with state-of-the-art one-point Home Gateway Solutions (HGW) that have multiple capabilities like storage and sharing of media, control of several DLNA and VoIP devices, home automation, security, and even lighting control. It looks to replace the router with this solution that could run several devices by smart bandwidth management and security.

TeamF1 and Jio's partnership is not new, with the former providing Jio with various solutions to help in powering devices across multiple OEMs/ODMs, silicon vendors. This partnership looks to expand into fixed-line digital services as more and more houses look to be Internet-connected.

"We are excited to partner with Jio and assist them to continue to play an imperative role in the Digital India Initiative for the country and benefit the generations to come. Going forward, our 'connected-home' partnership will explore solutions for home surveillance through IP cameras and video analytics, and for smart home through IoT sensors and actuators, data analytics, and machine learning technologies," said Dr. Ted Kuo, CEO, and Chairman of TeamF1.

The advanced HGW will need to be coated with massive security layers, and smart management of bandwidth through advanced QoS techniques. This new deal has just come to fruition, and it may be a while before we see tangible HGW solutions in the market for home usage.

Tasneem Akolawala

