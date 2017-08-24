Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Reliance Jio Offers Up to 10GB of Additional Data to Oppo Smartphone Customers

 
24 August 2017
Highlights

Highlights

  • Users can avail additional data for up to 6 Jio recharges
  • The benefits will be available till validity of Jio Prime Membership
  • Customers can avail maximum of 60GB of additional data

Before the bookings of Jio Phone start, Oppo announced on Thursday that the company has joined hands with Reliance Jio to offer special benefits to those customers who will purchase the company's smartphones. With this partnership in place, those customers who purchase an Oppo smartphone and enrol themselves in Jio Prime membership will get additional data benefits.

As per the new offer, buyers of Oppo's F3, F3 Plus, and F1 Plus smartphone models can get additional data up to 10GB on every recharge of Rs. 309 or above (making it up to 60GB of additional data). On the other hand, those customers who purchase Oppo F1s, A57, A37, and A33 models can get additional data up to 7GB on every recharge (making it up to 42GB of additional data). Notably, customers can avail these additional data benefits for a maximum of six Jio recharges.

Further, these benefits will be available to all eligible subscribers from June 30, 2017 till the validity of their Prime Membership lapses on March 31, 2018, Oppo clarified in its release.

In order to activate the additional data vouchers and avail the benefits, the eligible subscriber are required to download the MyJio app on their device. Then, they need to open the MyJio App and head to the My Vouchers section. The users then need to go to the View Voucher option and go to Recharge my number option and confirm the recharge. Users should be able to see the additional data vouchers then under the My Plans section.

Tags: Oppo Reliance Jio Offers, Oppo F3, Oppo F3 Plus, Oppo F1 Plus, Oppo F1s, Oppo A57, Oppo A37, Oppo A33, Oppo, Telecom, Reliance Jio
