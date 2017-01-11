Average download speed on Jio network reached 18.16 megabits per second (Mbps) in December 2016 which was its highest since launch of its commercial 4G services in September, as per Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) data.

The monthly average mobile data speed published by TRAI showed that the download speed on Reliance Jio Network was 5.85Mbps in November 2016 which was lower than peak speed of 7.26Mbps in September.

Among other networks, download speed on Vodafone network increased to 6.7Mbps in December from 4.9Mbps in November.

Idea network showed average download speed of 5.03Mbps, Bharti Airtel's 4.68Mbps, BSNL's 3.42Mbps, Aircel's 3Mbps and Reliance Communications' 2.6Mbps in December.

In November, download speed on Airtel network was 5.93Mbps followed by Jio at 5.85Mbps, Vodafone 4.9Mbps, Idea 4.36Mbps, BSNL 3.54Mbps, Aircel 3Mbps and RCom 2.3Mbps.

TRAI collects and computes speed of mobile data from subscribers across the country with the help of MySpeed application on real time basis.

In separate news, Reliance Jio, which launched its much awaited 4G services last year, was the most searched keyword by mobile users, way ahead of star cricketer Virat Kohli and bollywood superstar Salman Khan, according to 2016 mobile trend released by Alibaba group firm UC News.

"Reliance Jio is the 'Hottest Keyword' of 2016 with 116 million page views in both Hindi and English content, owing to the group's launch of multiple free calls and data services in a scenario where telecom companies are struggling to provide faster and deeper connectivity," UC News report said.