Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Collapse
Expand

Reliance Jio Offered Average Download Speeds of 18Mbps in December: TRAI

 
11 January 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Reliance Jio Offered Average Download Speeds of 18Mbps in December: TRAI

Average download speed on Jio network reached 18.16 megabits per second (Mbps) in December 2016 which was its highest since launch of its commercial 4G services in September, as per Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) data.

The monthly average mobile data speed published by TRAI showed that the download speed on Reliance Jio Network was 5.85Mbps in November 2016 which was lower than peak speed of 7.26Mbps in September.

Among other networks, download speed on Vodafone network increased to 6.7Mbps in December from 4.9Mbps in November.

Idea network showed average download speed of 5.03Mbps, Bharti Airtel's 4.68Mbps, BSNL's 3.42Mbps, Aircel's 3Mbps and Reliance Communications' 2.6Mbps in December.

In November, download speed on Airtel network was 5.93Mbps followed by Jio at 5.85Mbps, Vodafone 4.9Mbps, Idea 4.36Mbps, BSNL 3.54Mbps, Aircel 3Mbps and RCom 2.3Mbps.

TRAI collects and computes speed of mobile data from subscribers across the country with the help of MySpeed application on real time basis.

In separate news, Reliance Jio, which launched its much awaited 4G services last year, was the most searched keyword by mobile users, way ahead of star cricketer Virat Kohli and bollywood superstar Salman Khan, according to 2016 mobile trend released by Alibaba group firm UC News.

"Reliance Jio is the 'Hottest Keyword' of 2016 with 116 million page views in both Hindi and English content, owing to the group's launch of multiple free calls and data services in a scenario where telecom companies are struggling to provide faster and deeper connectivity," UC News report said.

For the latest coverage from the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, visit our CES 2017 hub.

Tags: TRAI, Reliance Jio, Download Speed, Telecom, India
Apple Veteran and Swift Creator Chris Lattner Is Quitting Company to Join Tesla
Import of Mobiles Without Panic Button Allowed Until February, Says DoT
Micromax Bolt Q381
Reliance Jio Offered Average Download Speeds of 18Mbps in December: TRAI
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Micromax Bolt Q381
TRENDING
  1. Redmi Note 4 India Launch Date, Flipkart's iPhone Deals, More: 360 Daily
  2. Here Are All the Deals From the Ongoing Flipkart Apple Fest
  3. The First Nokia-Branded Android Smartphone Has Finally Launched
  4. Samsung Finally Launches Gear S3 Smartwatch in India
  5. Lenovo P2 With 5100mAh Battery Set to Launch in India Today: Live Stream
  6. Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 Set to Launch in India on January 19
  7. Reliance Jio Offered Highest Average Download Speeds in December - TRAI
  8. Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Price, Specifications Leaked
  9. Asus ZenFone 3 Zoom Price Revealed
  10. Apple Veteran and Swift Creator Chris Lattner Is Joining Tesla
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.