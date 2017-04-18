Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Reliance Jio Now Disconnecting Numbers That Haven't Been Recharged; Dhan Dhana Dhan Offer Still Available

18 April 2017
Highlights

  • Reliance Jio has been free for users since the launch in September
  • Disconnection of Jio users who haven't recharged yet has started now
  • Jio Dhan Dhana Dhan offer is still up for subscription

Reliance Jio last week announced a new plan for those who hadn't signed up for its Summer Surprise offer called the Jio Dhan Dhana Dhan offer. The latest Jio plan was basically the same as the Summer Surprise Offer, giving three months of 1GB per day 4G data (along with other benefits) to anyone who recharges for Rs. 309 (or Rs. 509), plus another Rs. 99 to subscribe for Jio Prime. At the time of the announcement, Reliance Jio had stated that users need to subscribe to Jio Prime membership plan and buy the Rs. 309 or Rs. 509 recharge by April 15 in order to "to avoid degradation and/ or discontinuation of services." With the April 15 deadline for Jio Prime and Jio Summer Surprise offer now gone, many are wondering what will happen next - here's the answer.

Reliance Jio after April 15

Many users who did not subscribe, including some in the Gadgets 360 team, still have active services - however, Gadgets 360 has learnt that the process of disconnection has started for the users who haven't recharged their Jio number yet.

Reliance Jio 'Summer Surprise' Offer Cancelled After TRAI Order

Based on what we have learned, this process is not going to happen all at once. Apparently, some users have already received the message about the disconnection, while for others it will take a little longer, and over the next couple of days it will happen for all users who have not recharged.

Jio Dhan Dhana Dhan offer last date

At this point, any Reliance Jio user who has not recharged still has the option of getting the Dhan Dhana Dhan offer along with Jio Prime - so if your phone gets disconnected, you can simply go to a Jio store or head over to the Jio website or MyJio app, and pay Rs. 408 (Rs. 99 for Prime, and Rs. 309 for the offer) to get 84 days of data use.

A Timeline of Free Jio Services Since Launch, and Their Impact

Earlier, Reliance Jio had said that the last date for subscribing to Prime would be March 31, but this was later extended to April 15 along with the Summer Surprise Offer. Now however, Reliance Jio is going to continue offering Jio Prime (and the Dhan Dhana Dhan offer) for the near future, though it's unclear for how long.

