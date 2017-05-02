Reliance Jio announced the Summer Surprise and Dhan Dhana Dhan offers as its first steps towards becoming a paid service, albeit an extremely low-cost one. Jio Prime users could purchase a recharge of Rs. 303 or Rs. 499 to get three months of free services under the Jio Summer Surprise offer. The Reliance Jio Dhan Dhana Dhan offer, on the other hand, provided recharge options of Rs. 303 and Rs. 509 with bundled 1GB and 2GB data per day for 84 days, respectively. However, as it turns out, not all users have been ported from the Jio Happy New Year Offer, which officially expired on March 31, due to which many users who purchased recharges of Rs. 509 are still getting just 1GB data per day.

Under Reliance Jio’s Happy New Year Offer, the operator provided users 1GB data per day, and Jio Prime customers who have not been ported to either the Jio Summer Surprise or the Dhan Dhana Dhan offer are still getting the 1GB data, despite the Rs. 499 or Rs. 509 recharge, respectively. Similarly, those who purchased recharge values of Rs. 999 or above, which come with 100GB data for 84 days but no daily data restrictions, are getting 1GB per day if they have not been migrated by the system.

Gadgets 360 confirmed this with the Reliance Jio customer care team, which elaborated that this is happening to some users as the company’s system is yet to migrate them to their new plan (depending on the recharge value). Moreover, they did not have a timeline yet regarding when all the users will be migrated to the new offers. Also, users suffering because of do not have the option to fasten up the process for their number by requesting the customer care as they system is automated.

This issue can be a cause of inconvenience for consumers who purchased the Rs. 509 assuming they would get 2GB data per day, but are getting just 1GB. One such customer told Gadgets 360 that they would receive SMSs intimating them the 1GB limit has been exhausted, even though they had bought the Rs. 509 recharge. However, the issue was sorted out automatically, and their MyJio account started showing 2GB daily data allocation after a few days.

While Reliance Jio users get 1GB data per day for 84 days at just Rs. 309 and 2GB per day at Rs. 509, they will have to start paying the same amount on a monthly basis (which would be within the range of plans offered by Airtel, Vodafone, BSNL, and Idea), unless the company launches another round of freebies in June-end.