Idea's New Rs. 453 Pack Offers 1GB Data Per Day to Take on Jio Dhan Dhana Dhan Offer

 
13 July 2017
Idea’s New Rs. 453 Pack Offers 1GB Data Per Day to Take on Jio Dhan Dhana Dhan Offer

Highlights

  • The Rs. 453 pack comes with 1GB daily data cap for 84 days
  • Users will get 300 minutes of bundled calls per day, 1,200 minutes a week
  • Jio and Aircel also offer similar plans with 84GB bundled data

Days after Reliance Jio announced the extension of its Jio Dhan Dhana Dhan Offer with a new plan, rival Idea Cellular has countered with a new prepaid pack with 84GB bundled data (doled out at 1GB per day), and ‘unlimited’ calls. The new Idea plan is priced at Rs. 453, and directly competes against the new Jio Rs. 399 pack that provides 1GB data per day for 84 days. Aircel has also launched a similar plan, with 1GB daily data and unlimited calls for 84 days.

The Rs. 453 Idea pack provides 3G Internet speed, while the Jio network is 4G-only. The bundled ‘unlimited’ calls are limited to 300 minutes per day, and 1,200 minutes per week. If a user exhausts the complimentary minutes, the calls will be charged at 30p per minute. Similarly, if the data cap is exhausted, users will be charged at tariff of 4p per 10kb.

Reliance Jio vs Airtel vs Vodafone vs Idea Cellular vs BSNL: The Top Data, Calling Plans on Offer

Along with this, the company also has a new Rs. 16 recharge pack that provides access to unlimited data at 3G speed, with validity of one hour. This is similar to the Vodafone SuperHour packs, which promise unlimited data for an hour at similar prices.

Earlier this week, Jio launched a new Rs. 399 plan for both prepaid and postpaid users, which extends the Jio Dhan Dhana Dhan Offer benefits for 84 days, giving users 1GB data per day for the validity period. Along with this, the consumers will get unlimited free SMSes and subscription to Jio apps. All calls are free on the company’s network.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Jio, Reliance jio, Jio Dhan Dhana Dhan Offer, Idea, Idea Cellular, Idea Rs. 453 Plan

 
 

