Reliance Jio Hearing on Free Services Deferred by TDSAT to April 20

Telecom tribunal TDSAT on Monday deferred the hearing to April 20 on a plea challenging a TRAI order that allowed free 4G service offers of Reliance Jio beyond stipulated 90 days.

The plea moved by Bharti Airtel and Idea Cellular against the TRAI order was listed for a hearing on Monday .

Jio had launched the inaugural free voice and data plan in September last year, and in December, extended the freebies till March, 2017.

Following this, existing players Airtel and Idea moved the tribunal against the TRAI order allowing Mukesh Ambani-led telecom company to provide free services beyond the stipulated 90-day period.

On January 31, TRAI had held that Jio's free voice calling and data plan were not in violation of the regulatory guidelines.

TRAI had further said its examination had revealed that the 'Happy New Year Offer' launched by Jio on December 4, 2016, is distinct from its earlier Jio Welcome Offer and could not be treated as an extension of the promotional offer as the benefits under both differed.