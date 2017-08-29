Vodafone's New Rs. 392 Pack Offers Up to 28GB of Data, Unlimited Calls

Vodafone India on Tuesday unveiled a new data and voice combo pack for prepaid subscribers in Delhi-NCR, the operator's latest move to combat the Reliance Jio threat. The new Rs. 392 recharge pack offers up to 1GB 3G/ 4G data per day with unlimited local, STD , and roaming calls for a period of 28 days. Alongside, the telco has also launched a new 'Home & Roam' monthly pack costing Rs. 198 for the roaming customers.

Marking the ongoing festive season, Vodafone's new Rs. 392 data and voice combo pack is a revised version of the Rs. 349 pack that the company has been so far running in Delhi-NCR, apart from other major regions of the country. The benefits given under the Rs. 392 pack are exactly identical to the previous one. As we said, there is also a new Home & Roam roaming pack that will give unlimited calling on Vodafone network, in addition to 2GB 3G/ 4G data for 28 days.

This new pack Vodafone says has been designed keeping in mind the customers who visit their hometowns largely in the states of Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Punjab during the festivities. Speaking on the launch of this new festival oriented pack, Alok Verma, Business Head of Delhi-NCR, Vodafone India said, "A large part of Vodafone's prepaid subscribers from Delhi & NCR go on roaming during the festive season. We found an existing need for these subscribers to have a pocket friendly pack that enables them to stay connected with their world even while they are travelling or out of station." He further said, "Vodafone Delhi has designed the pack precisely to bridge that need. So before proceeding on your holiday, remember to get a recharge Pack of Rs. 392 or Rs. 198 to enjoy long, worry free conversations and Internet browsing regardless of location."