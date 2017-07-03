State-owned telco BSNL has announced yet another data-focused plan for its postpaid subscribers in an attempt to counter Reliance Jio. Under the new offer, BSNL postpaid customers will get additional data benefits on their existing plans.

According to the refreshed postpaid plans, BSNL customers who were enrolled under Plan 99 will now get 250MB of data compared to zero data benefit previously. Similarly, those with Plan 225 will now get 1GB data compared to 200MB, and Plan 325 will offer 2GB of data compared to just 250MB data. Users enrolled under Plan 525 and 725 will now get 3GB (earlier 500MB) and 5GB data (earlier 1GB). A BSNL customer care executive confirmed to Gadgets 360 that there's no additional data benefit for users enrolled under Plan 799, 1125, and 1525, and that they will continue to get 10GB, 20GB, and 30GB data per month, as before . The executive also confirmed that existing postpaid customers with valid plans will get the data benefit automatically and they don't need to do anything to activate them.

BSNL's dedicated page notes, "promotional data offer for plans under postpaid mobile services w.e.f 01.07.2017"

It's also worth mentioning that there is no bump in free calls, texts, or any other benefit for users getting the additional data.

The new postpaid data benefit has been announced just days after the company launched the 'Sixer 666' pack for prepaid subscribers with 120GB data. Under the plan, BSNL prepaid users got data in allowances of 2GB per day and the plan had a validity of 60 days.

BSNL has been lately announcing tons of data benefits for its users which include Sixer 666 to be the latest data-heavy plan apart from the Chaukka 444 plan with 360GB bundled data at Rs. 444.