To counter threat from Reliance Jio, state-run telecom firm BSNL on Friday slashed 3G mobile Internet rates by about three-fourths, bringing down the cost of per GB data to as low as Rs 36 under a special pack.

"Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has decided to offer up to four times extra data on existing data STVs (special tariff vouchers) available in the market," BSNL said in a statement.

Under Rs. 291 plan, a customer will get four times more data at 8GB with a validity of 28 days against 2GB earlier. The Rs. 78 plan will offer double data at 2GB.

"With these offers BSNL is now offering data at the rate of Rs. 36 per GB which is one of the lowest in the Industry," BSNL said.

Reliance Jio is offering free 4G service till March 31, 2017, under which its all mobile customers are getting 1 GB of 4G mobile broadband everyday and after consumption of 1GB, the speed gets reduced.

Other private operators have brought down the cost of per GB data to as low as Rs. 50.

"We are committed to providing affordable mobile services for all segments of the prepaid mobile customers. These offers will be valid from February 6, 2017, on Pan India basis," BSNL Board Director for Consumer Mobility RK Mittal said.

Jio has become largest broadband service provider in the country within three months of its commercial launch. It has 52.23 million broadband customers.

BSNL continues to dominate broadband market in fixed line services segment with 9.95 million customers and ranks fifth in mobile broadband space with 20.39 million subscribers.