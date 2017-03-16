Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Reliance Jio Effect: BSNL Offers 2GB Data Per Day, Unlimited Calls at Rs. 339

 
16 March 2017
Reliance Jio Effect: BSNL Offers 2GB Data Per Day, Unlimited Calls at Rs. 339

Highlights

  • BSNL's new plan offers 2GB of 3G data per day
  • The offer is limited for 90 days
  • BSNL said that the data of 2GB per day is one of the best in the industry

To counter threat from Reliance Jio, state-run telecom firm BSNL on Thursday launched a new plan that offers 2GB of 3G data per day and unlimited calling within its network for Rs. 339.

"The benefits customer will get under the Combo STV (special tariff voucher) of Rs. 339 are unlimited calls in BSNL network and unlimited data with fair use policy of 2GB per day with validity of 28 days," BSNL said in a statement.

The offer is limited for 90 days. Reliance Jio is offering 1GB of 4G data per day (rpt) per day and unlimited calling to all network for free till March 31.

From April 1 onward, Reliance Jio customers opting for Jio Prime service will get unlimited data and calls till March 31, 2018, for one time registration fee of Rs. 99 and Rs. 303 per month.

After Reliance Jio Prime Plans, Airtel Offers 28GB Data at Rs. 345

BSNL said that the data of 2GB per day is one of the best in the industry.

"We are committed to providing affordable and efficient services to all segment of our loyal mobile customers. We offer best prices to our customers considering present trend of Indian telecom industry," BSNL Director for Consumer Mobility RK Mittal said.

BSNL customers under the new scheme will also get 25 minutes of free call to other network everyday and after that they will be charged 25 paisa for minute long phone call.

Reliance Jio Effect: BSNL Offers 2GB Data Per Day, Unlimited Calls at Rs. 339
 
 

