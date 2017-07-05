Reliance Jio retained its position as the fastest 4G download network for the sixth successive month in June, even as the four top telecom operators in the country saw a dip in their network speeds compared to the previous month. In fact, data by TRAI’s MySpeed app says all four - Reliance Jio, Vodafone, Idea Cellular, and Airtel - witnessed a drop in both download and upload speeds; notably, all four operators saw both their 4G upload and download speeds rise in the month of May.

Reliance Jio 4G download speed fastest, Vodafone and Idea follow

The TRAI data shows the peak Reliance Jio download speed in June was 18.809Mbps, followed by Vodafone (12.297Mbps), Idea (11.685Mbps), and Airtel (8.233Mbps). While Jio and Airtel retain their positions from the past month, Vodafone and Idea have exchanged places. Interestingly, the two operators have agreed to a merger that will create the single-largest telecom operator in the country. As an aside, Jio in the month of May had notched up its highest-ever peak download speed, at 19.123Mbps.

Idea tops in 4G upload speeds, Reliance Jio rises to third

When it comes to 4G upload speeds, Idea Cellular remains the fastest at 7.552Mbps; however, this is a drop from 8.459Mbps in May. Vodafone came in second place with 6.949Mbps in June (7.333Mbps the previous month). Reliance Jio retained its third-place position for the third straight month, despite a drop in average 4G upload speed from 5.275Mbps to 5.010Mbps. Airtel remained on the fourth spot with 4.013Mbps, down from 4.641Mbps.

Reliance Jio, Vodafone, Airtel, and Idea Cellular, along with BSNL, are fighting to come out on top in the telecom market that the Mukesh Ambani-backed operator upended soon after it launched operations in September. Taking cue from Jio’s low-cost data and free calls, the remaining four have launched data-heavy prepaid packs and postpaid plans, as well as freebies like Netflix subscriptions. On the other hand, Jio has launched a new plan offering 224GB of 4G data at recharge of Rs. 509.