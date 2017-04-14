With Reliance Jio continuing with its free services under the Jio Dhan Dhana Dhan offer, the country’s biggest telecom operator Airtel has launched a new offer that provides 70GB of data for 70 days for Rs. 244 and Rs. 399. Along with this, Airtel has altered its Rs. 345 pack to provide 2GB of data per day instead of 1GB that was announced when it was launched.

Airtel Rs. 244 pack

Under the new Rs. 244 offer, Airtel users will get 1GB data per day for 70 days if they have a 4G smartphone and 4G SIM card; there are no restrictions of timing for data consumption except the 1GB daily FUP. On its website and MyAirtel app, the operator says the offer comes with unlimited STD and local calls, but users only get a maximum of 300 minutes of free Airtel to Airtel calls per day, and 1,200 minutes of free calls on the network for a week. If the user exhausts the free call minutes, they will be charged Rs. 0.10 per minute.

Airtel Rs. 399 pack

Under the Rs. 399 Airtel pack, the user again gets 1GB data per day, provided they have a 4G smartphone and 4G SIM card. Users can make free calls to any network, but there is a limit of 3,000 minutes for the 70-day period; if you exhaust the bundled free minutes, the rate is Rs. 0.10 per minute. On calls made to Airtel numbers, the limit is 300 minutes per day and 1,200 minutes per week.

Airtel's new Rs. 345 pack

Along with this, Airtel has upgraded the data limit on its Rs. 345 pack from 1GB per day to 2GB per day. Moreover, there is no restriction of timing regarding the data consumption; this is a major incentive for users to buy the pack as they were restricted to 500MB for 12am and 6am, and the remaining 500MB for the rest of the day. The Rs. 345 Airtel pack with 28 days validity has the same limits on free calls as the Rs. 399 pack.

According to an Airtel customer care executive, the recharge pack is still under processing and will become active on Saturday, April 15. Therefore, even if you buy the recharge packs today, you will start getting the benefits from Saturday only. The Airtel executive also added that the operator plans to launch more such plans soon.

Notably, the Rs. 244 and Rs. 399 plans are not available to everyone, so you need to login to the MyAirtel app or Airtel website to see if you are eligible for it. Moreover, those looking to port to Airtel or buy a new Airtel SIM will not get this offer.

New Airtel packs vs Reliance Jio Dhan Dhana Dhan offer

These offers have been launched as the deadline nears for Reliance Jio customers to sign up for Jio Prime service and get free services for 3 months with a Rs. 309 or Rs. 509 recharge. Moreover, Airtel’s benefits under the new Rs. 244 and Rs. 399 recharge packs will expire around June-end for those who buy now, around the same time as the Jio Summer Surprise and Dhan Dhana Dhan offers end.