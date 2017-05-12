Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Reliance Jio Complaint: CCI Said to Be Probing Telcos for Unfair Business Practices

 
12 May 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Reliance Jio Complaint: CCI Said to Be Probing Telcos for Unfair Business Practices

The Competition Commission has ordered a detailed probe against major telecom players for allegedly trying to block the entry of newcomer Reliance Jio, according to sources.

The fair trade regulator's decision comes on a complaint filed against leading incumbent players - Bharti Airtel, Vodafone and Idea Cellular - and industry body COAI (Cellular Operators Association of India).

A senior official said the regulator has decided to investigate allegations of unfair business practices made against the incumbent telecom players.

Sources said the regulator would also examine the overall conduct of the COAI, especially since the allegations of anti-competitive practices have been made against three of its key members.

The probe by the Director General (DG) has been ordered for allegedly trying to restrict the entry of Reliance Jio, the official added.

DG is the investigation arm of the Competition Commission of India (CCI). Cases where the watchdog finds prima-facie evidence of competition norms' violations are referred to the DG for detailed probe.

When contacted for comments on the CCI ordering the probe, an Airtel spokesperson said, "We have not received any such communication from the CCI and would, therefore, not be able to comment."

"We have already stated that we have always responded with alacrity and provided a staggering quantum of PoIs (Point of Interconnections) to Reliance Jio in record time," the spokesperson added.

Emails sent to Vodafone, Idea Cellular and Reliance Jio did not elicit any response.

"Though we have not seen the order as it has not been published yet, we are disappointed at the apparent news (if confirmed), that the CCI has decided to go forward with an investigation into the complaint filed by Reliance Jio," COAI Director General Rajan Mathews said.

"We believe the COAI and its members will be fully vindicated in the matter and truth will prevail," he said.

Last year, billionaire Mukesh Ambani's venture Reliance Jio stormed into the Indian telecom market - the second largest market globally with 1.2 billion subscribers - with disruptive offerings and has since been at loggerheads with the incumbent operators.

Reliance Jio had accused incumbent players of not providing sufficient network connectivity (leading to call failures on its network) while the latter countered the claims saying the newcomer was unleashing "tsunami" of free traffic from its mobile network.

The two sides have also clashed on other contentious issues like free voice and data offers, and customised retention plans. Sources said the watchdog has concluded that dominant telecom players allegedly colluded and used the platform of COAI to deny point of interconnection to Reliance Jio.

The COAI's role would be looked at in the context of Section 3 of the Competition Act that pertains to anti-competitive agreements. It is pertinent to mention here that Reliance Jio, last year, had filed two complaints of anti-competitive practices against the COAI as well as Bharti Airtel, Vodafone and Idea Cellular.

According to the official cited earlier, a decision with respect to complaints filed by the incumbents against Reliance Jio is yet to be taken. It was alleged that the new entrant was indulging in predatory pricing ways.

So far, the regulator is believed to be of the view that only an established or dominant player can resort to predatory pricing.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Reliance Jio, Telecom, Airtel, Idea Cellular, Vodafone, COAI, CCI, India
Snapdeal Unbox Dhamaka Sale Offers Discounts on Laptops, TVs, and Other Electronics
HotDeals 360
Reliance Jio Complaint: CCI Said to Be Probing Telcos for Unfair Business Practices
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Gadgets 360 Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Micromax Canvas Spark 3
TRENDING
  1. Amazon Sale, iPhone 5s India Run Continues, and More: 360 Daily
  2. Amazon Great Indian Sale: The Best Tech Deals You Can Get
  3. Ahead of Asus ZenFone 4 Launch, ZenFone 3 Gets a Price Cut in India
  4. Windows Store to Offer Users iTunes and Linux Distributions
  5. Nokia Phones’ India Launch Likely in First Week of June
  6. Amazon Great Indian Sale Offers: Deals on iPhone 6s, Moto Z, and More
  7. Xiaomi Redmi 4 Expected to Launch in India on May 16
  8. Windows 10 Fall Creators Update to Bring Tons of New Features
  9. Micromax Launches Smartphone With 1 Year of Free 4G Data, Gorilla Glass 5
  10. Amazon Sale Day 1 Offers: iPhone 7, Moto G5, and More Deals
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.