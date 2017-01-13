Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Reliance Jio Broadband Being Tested: What You Need to Know

 
13 January 2017
Reliance Jio Broadband Being Tested: What You Need to Know

Highlights

  • Reliance Jio broadband service still in testing phase
  • Some Reliance Jio broadband users report speeds up to 100Mbps
  • There is said to be a charge of Rs. 4,500 for installation and router

Back in September, Mukesh Ambani tried to disrupt the telecom sector with the launch of Reliance Jio. While Ambani was detailing the 4G tariff plans, he also mentioned that the company was testing out Reliance Jio broadband fibre to the home (FTTH) wired network service called Reliance Jio GigaFiber in Pune and Mumbai.

During the Reliance Jio launch, Ambani said that the Reliance Jio broadband's FTTH network will offer network speeds of up to 1Gbps to subscribers. Hitting speeds of up to 1Gbps could result in Reliance Jio broadband users being able to download a movie within a matter of seconds.

While some residents in Mumbai have using the Reliance Jio broadband service, we'd like to inform our readers that the service in fact isn't official and is still in its testing phase - you cannot call Reliance Jio to request for a connection, unless it's already in your area or building.

Reliance Jio broadband plans and price
For example, one of the residents a building in Walkeshwar Road in Mumbai told India Today, that the Reliance Jio broadband connection has been set up in the building and is being offered to some of the residents. Furthermore, while Reliance Jio had claimed to offer speeds of 1Gbps, users in that area have reportedly been getting speeds between 70Mbps to 100Mbps, which is still a big improvement over most people's broadband connection.

Much like the Jio 'Welcome Offer', the Reliance Jio broadband connection is said to be offered to users free for three months. The catch here is that users will have to pay Rs. 4,500 for installation and router. After the trial ends, Reliance Jio will collect the router and refund the money if the user doesn't wish to continue with the broadband service.

The report further mentions that during this phase the Reliance Jio broadband service has a FUP limit of 100GB data at full speed every month. Post the usage of the data, the speed of the service will go way down to 1Mbps. As of now, nothing is known as to the nature of the plans that will be available post the trial period.

Reliance Jio broadband launch date
Reliance Jio broadband has been under extended trials for a while now and there's no word on a commercial launch or wider availability of the free trials yet

Reliance Jio entered strongly competing against Airtel and Vodafone, among others, in the 4G sector. The company now looks to do the same in the broadband sector and one can expect the company to come with competitive plans.

Micromax Bolt Q381
Reliance Jio Broadband Being Tested: What You Need to Know
 
 

Micromax Bolt Q381
