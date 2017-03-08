Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Reliance Jio Added to Paytm's List of Telecom Operators for Prepaid Recharges

 
08 March 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Reliance Jio Added to Paytm's List of Telecom Operators for Prepaid Recharges

Highlights

  • Consumers can recharge Jio prepaid numbers on Paytm now
  • MobiKwik and RechargeItNow also allow users to recharge Jio numbers
  • Jio is yet to be added to list of operators for postpaid bill payment

With free Reliance Jio services set to end on March 31, Paytm has added Jio to its list of telecom operators for prepaid recharges. The announcement was made on social media by India’s biggest digital payments company on Twitter.

On the other hand, the option to pay Jio postpaid bills is yet to be added on Paytm. While there is no official word on it yet, the Jio postpaid bill payment option may be added once the operator's billing cycles come to a completion towards May.

Other third-party recharge websites such as MobiKwik and RechargeItNow also have Jio in their list of telecom operators for prepaid recharges. On the other hand, FreeCharge, another leading name in this domain, is yet to add Jio to its list.

Jio users will need to start paying for services starting April 1, once the Jio Happy New Year Offer comes to an end. While the voice calls and roaming services will remain free indefinitely, services such as 4G and the bundled apps will become chargeable.

To soften this blow, the company has launched the Jio Prime subscription plan that provides the option to avail extra data per month at the same prices as the prepaid recharges, along with bundled apps worth Rs. 10,000. To combat the new operator, Airtel, Vodafone and Idea have launched their own offers that provide users with 1GB of data per day, same as Jio.

Disclosure: Paytm's parent company One97 is an investor in NDTV's Gadgets 360.

Tags: Reliance Jio, Jio, Jio Prepaid, Paytm
Flickr's New 'Similarity Search' Feature Lets You Find Similar Images Using Deep Neural Networks
Instagram Stories Get Geostickers, Once Again Aping Snapchat
SAMSUNG Galaxy J7 Prime
Reliance Jio Added to Paytm's List of Telecom Operators for Prepaid Recharges
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Gadgets 360 Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

SAMSUNG Galaxy J7 Prime
TRENDING
  1. Paytm to Charge 2 Percent Deposit Fee on Adding Money Using Credit Cards
  2. WikiLeaks' CIA Hacking Dump Sends Tech Firms Scrambling for Fixes
  3. Moto G5 Plus on Flipkart, Nokia 3310 Pre-Orders, and More: Your 360 Daily
  4. Google Said to Be Working on New Assistive Features in Android O
  5. Reliance Jio, Airtel, Vodafone, Idea: The ‘Unlimited Data’ Offers
  6. Samsung Galaxy C5 Pro With 16-Megapixel Selfie Camera Launched
  7. Pinterest Acquires Jelly, a 'Human-Powered Search Engine'
  8. Nokia Tipped to Release Flagship Smartphone in June in Two Sizes
  9. LeEco Le Pro 3 With Snapdragon 820 SoC, 4070mAh Battery Launched
  10. Wikileaks CIA Files: 5 Things We Learnt About Gadgets That Spy on You
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.