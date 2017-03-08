With free Reliance Jio services set to end on March 31, Paytm has added Jio to its list of telecom operators for prepaid recharges. The announcement was made on social media by India’s biggest digital payments company on Twitter.

On the other hand, the option to pay Jio postpaid bills is yet to be added on Paytm. While there is no official word on it yet, the Jio postpaid bill payment option may be added once the operator's billing cycles come to a completion towards May.

Other third-party recharge websites such as MobiKwik and RechargeItNow also have Jio in their list of telecom operators for prepaid recharges. On the other hand, FreeCharge, another leading name in this domain, is yet to add Jio to its list.

Jio users will need to start paying for services starting April 1, once the Jio Happy New Year Offer comes to an end. While the voice calls and roaming services will remain free indefinitely, services such as 4G and the bundled apps will become chargeable.

To soften this blow, the company has launched the Jio Prime subscription plan that provides the option to avail extra data per month at the same prices as the prepaid recharges, along with bundled apps worth Rs. 10,000. To combat the new operator, Airtel, Vodafone and Idea have launched their own offers that provide users with 1GB of data per day, same as Jio.

Disclosure: Paytm's parent company One97 is an investor in NDTV's Gadgets 360.