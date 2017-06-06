Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Reliance Jio Download Speeds Hits All-Time High of 19.123Mbps in May, Shows TRAI Data

  hindi
06 June 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Reliance Jio Download Speeds Hits All-Time High of 19.123Mbps in May, Shows TRAI Data

Highlights

  • Reliance Jio recorded highest-ever download speed of 19.123Mbps
  • It was followed by Idea at 13.709Mbps, and Vodafone at 13.387Mbps
  • In upload speeds, Idea leads the pack, followed by Vodafone and Jio

Reliance Jio 4G download speeds in May hit 19.123Mbps, the highest-ever for the company, shows data by TRAI's MySpeed app. This is the fourth consecutive month that the Reliance Jio 4G network has topped the country in terms of mobile download speeds. In fact, it had topped the list of fastest mobile networks in December 2016 (18.146Mbps), but fell to the fourth spot the following month with 8.345Mbps. Since then, the company has remained the fastest in terms of peak 4G download speeds, with 17.427Mbps in February, 16.487Mbps in March, and 18.487Mbps in April.

Reliance Jio fastest downloads, Idea & Vodafone next

Following the Reliance Jio network for peak download speeds in the the month of May, is Idea Cellular at 13.709Mbps, Vodafone at 13.387Mbps, and Airtel at 10.153Mbps. Vodafone India and Idea Cellular have announced merger of their operations to create the country's largest mobile phone operator worth more than $23 billion with a 35 percent market share. As for average speeds, we see the same order, with Jio first at 18.4Mbps, Idea at 11.8Mbps, Vodafone at 11.5Mbps, and Airtel at 9.9Mbps.

Reliance Jio continues to lag in 4G upload speeds

When it comes to peak 4G upload speeds, however, the Jio network remains at the third position for the second consecutive month. In May, the network with the fastest 4G upload speed was Idea Cellular's at 8.459Mbps, followed by Vodafone (7.333Mbps) and Reliance Jio (5.275Mbps). Airtel stood at the fourth position with 4.641Mbps 4G upload speed. As for average speeds, Idea stands at 7.2Mbps, Vodafone at 6.8Mbps, Airtel at 4.4Mbps, and Jio at 4.3Mbps.

Compared to the previous month, all four major telecom operators saw their 4G download and upload speeds increase in May. The four are locked in an intense battle for supremacy in the highly competitive telecom market, which Reliance Jio upended when it launched services in September last year.

Free for the initial six months, Jio services became paid in April but the tariffs are quite low at roughly Rs. 10 per day. This has compelled Airtel, Idea, Vodafone and state-owned BSNL to up the ante with their own low-cost recharge packs and plans. However, Jio has hit back at them with a complaint over the customised plans that cater to users' consumption patterns.

Written with inputs from PTI

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Reliance Jio, Airtel, Idea Cellular, Vodafone, TRAI, TRAI MySpeed App, Telecom, India
Apple WWDC 2017 Keynote Address: iOS 11, Siri Speaker, New iPad Tablets, and What Else to Expect
Apple WWDC 2017 Keynote to Start Soon: How to Watch Live Stream
HotDeals 360
Reliance Jio Download Speeds Hits All-Time High of 19.123Mbps in May, Shows TRAI Data
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Tech News in Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Lenovo K6 Note
TRENDING
  1. The 6 Big Things Apple Announced at WWDC 2017
  2. Honor 6X Gets a Price Cut in India, Now Available Starting Rs, 11,999
  3. Xiaomi Redmi 4 to Go on Sale in India Today
  4. Astronomers Find Giant Planet That's Hotter Than Most Stars
  5. Why Apple Is Struggling to Become an Artificial Intelligence Powerhouse
  6. India Said to Seek Job Pledge From Apple in Lieu of Tax Breaks
  7. Oppo Launches New Selfie-Focused Phone, With 20-Megapixel Front Camera
  8. New 10.5-Inch iPad Pro Tablet Unveiled With India Launch This Month
  9. Apple Hoping HomePod's Sound Quality Gives It an Edge Over Rivals
  10. Moto Z2 Play Set to Launch in India on Thursday
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.