Reliance Jio 4G download speeds in May hit 19.123Mbps, the highest-ever for the company, shows data by TRAI's MySpeed app. This is the fourth consecutive month that the Reliance Jio 4G network has topped the country in terms of mobile download speeds. In fact, it had topped the list of fastest mobile networks in December 2016 (18.146Mbps), but fell to the fourth spot the following month with 8.345Mbps. Since then, the company has remained the fastest in terms of peak 4G download speeds, with 17.427Mbps in February, 16.487Mbps in March, and 18.487Mbps in April.

Reliance Jio fastest downloads, Idea & Vodafone next

Following the Reliance Jio network for peak download speeds in the the month of May, is Idea Cellular at 13.709Mbps, Vodafone at 13.387Mbps, and Airtel at 10.153Mbps. Vodafone India and Idea Cellular have announced merger of their operations to create the country's largest mobile phone operator worth more than $23 billion with a 35 percent market share. As for average speeds, we see the same order, with Jio first at 18.4Mbps, Idea at 11.8Mbps, Vodafone at 11.5Mbps, and Airtel at 9.9Mbps.

Reliance Jio continues to lag in 4G upload speeds

When it comes to peak 4G upload speeds, however, the Jio network remains at the third position for the second consecutive month. In May, the network with the fastest 4G upload speed was Idea Cellular's at 8.459Mbps, followed by Vodafone (7.333Mbps) and Reliance Jio (5.275Mbps). Airtel stood at the fourth position with 4.641Mbps 4G upload speed. As for average speeds, Idea stands at 7.2Mbps, Vodafone at 6.8Mbps, Airtel at 4.4Mbps, and Jio at 4.3Mbps.

Compared to the previous month, all four major telecom operators saw their 4G download and upload speeds increase in May. The four are locked in an intense battle for supremacy in the highly competitive telecom market, which Reliance Jio upended when it launched services in September last year.

Free for the initial six months, Jio services became paid in April but the tariffs are quite low at roughly Rs. 10 per day. This has compelled Airtel, Idea, Vodafone and state-owned BSNL to up the ante with their own low-cost recharge packs and plans. However, Jio has hit back at them with a complaint over the customised plans that cater to users' consumption patterns.

Written with inputs from PTI