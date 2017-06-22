Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Reliance Jio Offering 4G SIM Home Delivery in Over 600 Towns; 90-Minute JioFi Delivery in Select Cities

  hindi
22 June 2017
Reliance Jio Offering 4G SIM Home Delivery in Over 600 Towns; 90-Minute JioFi Delivery in Select Cities

Highlights

  • Reliance Jio 4G SIM is now home delivered to more than 600 towns
  • Reliance does not charge any fee on home delivering the SIM card
  • Select cities also get the option to get JioFi delivered in 90 minutes

Reliance Jio has been giving tough competition to its rivals ever since it commenced full operations last year. First with free Internet and unlimited voice calls, and now with competitive rates, Jio holds an edge in the market that the rest are stumbling to catch up to. To make things worse for them, Jio is now offering free home delivery of its Jio SIM in more than 600+ towns and is also promising to brings JioFi 4G hotspot to your home in as less as 90 minutes.

Beginning with the Jio SIM offer, Reliance Jio has now made home delivery of its SIM card available in more than 600 towns across India. Home delivery of Jio SIM can be initiated on the Jio website. If SIM home delivery service is available for your pincode, you will receive an invitation email on the email ID provided for the purchase.

Reliance Jio is not charging any money to home deliver the Jio SIM. Firstly, download the MyJio app, generate a coupon in the app, and book an appointment online to get the SIM delivered. Keep your Aadhaar number ready for eKYC purposes and generating the coupon on the app.

Separately, Reliance Jio is also offering to deliver the JioFi 4G hotspot to your home address in less than 90 minutes in select cities only. Furthermore, there is also a 100 percent cashback offer on exchange of old dongle for the new JioFi. Users get benefits worth Rs. 2,010 (Rs. 201 data booster x 10 vouchers) leading to effective 100 percent cashback for the JioFi on exchange of old eligible dongles.

Reliance Jio Offers JioFi Routers With Up to 100 Percent Cashback

Without the dongle exchange, customers gets benefit worth Rs. 1,005 (Rs. 201 data booster x 5 vouchers) leading to effective price of Rs 994/- for the JioFi. If the express delivery is not applicable, then the standard delivery is said to take three to five business days. Purchasing the Jio-Fi 4G hotspot also gets you a flat 60 percent instant discount (up to Rs. 1,800 off) on domestic hotel bookings on GoIbibo. Buyers can get up to Rs. 1,000 off on domestic flight booking on Yatra, and Ajio offers Rs. 200 off on all products on site.

Tags: Reliance Jio, Reliance Jio SIM Home Delivery, JioFi Home Delivery, Telecom, India
Tasneem Akolawala

Reliance Jio Offering 4G SIM Home Delivery in Over 600 Towns; 90-Minute JioFi Delivery in Select Cities
 
 

