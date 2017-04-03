Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Reliance Jio 4G Download Speed Fastest in India Once Again, Idea Second: TRAI Data

 
03 April 2017
Reliance Jio 4G Download Speed Fastest in India Once Again, Idea Second: TRAI Data

Highlights

  • Jio has fastest 4G network in India at 16.487Mbps average download speed
  • The five fastest operators saw a dip in their download speeds in March
  • Idea has fastest 4G upload speeds, Reliance Jio stands at fourth place

Reliance Jio has emerged as India’s fastest 4G mobile data provider for the month of March, as per TRAI data, even as rival Airtel continues to air advertisements claiming its network is the fastest. The telecom upstart had the fastest 4G network in the country in February as well, while it languished on the fourth spot in January. This comes within days of Reliance Jio announcing the new Jio Summer Surprise offer, under which the operator’s services can be availed for free for three more months.

Fastest 4G mobile download speeds in India

Data from TRAI’s MySpeed app shows Reliance Jio leads the industry with average 4G mobile download speeds of 16.487Mbps. Following Jio on the list of networks with fastest 4G mobile download speeds are Idea (12.092Mbps), Airtel (10.439Mbps), and Vodafone (7.933Mbps). Rounding off the top 5 is Reliance Communications (2.958Mbps).

Interestingly, the four fastest networks in the country saw their average download speeds decline marginally over the previous month. In fact, Airtel and Vodafone have seen their 4G download speeds have been decreasing since January, as the chart below shows.

Fastest Internet Speeds March 2017 Reliance Jio Fastest 4G Internet Speeds

Fastest 4G mobile upload speeds in India

While it may have be the fastest network in terms of downloads, Reliance Jio lags behind the incumbents when it comes to average 4G upload speeds. Idea leads the segment with 6.536Mbps average upload speed, followed by Vodafone (5.429Mbps), and Airtel (4.455Mbps). Reliance Jio stands fourth at 3.581Mbps, followed by Reliance Communications (1.490Mbps).

The pecking order for average 4G upload speeds had been the same in February as well, but notable is the rather steep decline in Idea Cellular’s average 4G upload speed – from 7.497Mbps to 6.536Mbps. On the other hand, Reliance Jio’s speed increased from 2.208Mbps to 3.581Mbps. Vodafone and Idea did not have much change in their average 4G upload speeds.

The data comes at a time when Reliance Jio has filed a complaint against Airtel over advertisements claiming that the latter is the fastest in India, based on a report by Ookla (makers of the Speedtest app). Based on Jio’s complaint, advertisement watchdog Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) found Airtel’s claims misleading, and has asked the operator to modify or withdraw the TV commercials and website ads by April 11.

Tags: Reliance Jio, Jio, Airtel, Vodafone, TRAI, Trai Myspeed App, Idea Cellular, Reliance Communications, Jio Summer Surprise Offer
Reliance Jio 4G Download Speed Fastest in India Once Again, Idea Second: TRAI Data
 
 

  1. Xiaomi Mi Fan Festival to Offer Redmi Note 4 at Rs. 1, and More
  2. Everything You Need to Know About Jio Summer Surprise Offer
  3. Sony Xperia XZs With 960fps Super Slow Motion Video Launched in India
  4. Nokia 9 Tipped to Sport Snapdragon 835 SoC, Iris Scanner, OZO Audio Tech
  5. The Best Smartphones Under Rs. 15,000
  6. Reliance Jio 4G Download Speed Fastest in India Once Again: TRAI Data
  7. Reliance Jio Prime vs Non-Prime Plans: What the Customer Gets
  8. Sony Xperia XZs Set to Launch in India Today
  9. Nokia 3, Nokia 5 With Android Nougat Launched at MWC 2017
  10. Xiaomi Redmi 4A Review
