Reliance Jio Subscriber Growth Lowest in April, TRAI Data Reveals

 
14 June 2017
Reliance Jio Subscriber Growth Lowest in April, TRAI Data Reveals

Highlights

  • Reliance Jio user base rose by 3.87 million in April
  • It now has 112.55 million users
  • Jio continues to be largest broadband providers

Reliance Jio experienced its slowest growth in subscribers yet in the month of April, according to data released by Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), even as it continued to lead the industry in terms of user growth. Notably, Reliance Jio in April ended its free services and made it mandatory for users to become a Jio Prime member and buy recharge pack of Rs. 309 or higher value if they wanted to continue using its 4G data, Jio apps subscription, free voice calls and SMS, as well and other services.

Reliance Jio 4G and broadband subscribers

India had 1.198.89 million telecom subscribers in April, an increase of 4.31 million or 0.36 percent over the 1.194.89 million of the preceding month. Reliance Jio’s user base stood at 112.55 million in April, an increase of 3.87 million over March’s 108.68 million subscribers. This is the highest in the industry for any individual company, but the lowest for Jio.

The maximum increase in subscriber base Reliance Jio experienced since launch was in December, when its user base rose over 20 million. The company also cemented its position as the country’s biggest provider of broadband Internet as all 112.55 million users qualify as broadband users, putting it far ahead of Airtel’s 52.25 million.

Coming back to total subscriber growth in the month of April, Reliance Jio was followed by Bharti Airtel, which added 2.85 million new mobile subscribers. The next three places were occupied by BSNL with 0.81 million, Vodafone 0.75 million, and Idea 0.68 million new users. Tata Teleservices was biggest loser of mobile subscribers in April, shedding 1.46 million users in the month. Others who lost subscribers include Reliance Communications (1.32 million), Aircel (0.33 million), Sistema Shyam (0.27 million), and MTNL (2,137).

The number of wireline telecom subscribers in India decreased from 24.4 million in March to 24.296 million the following month, even as the number of wired broadband users increased marginally from 18.24 million to 18.25 million between March and April.

Written with agency inputs

