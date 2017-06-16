In a bid to take on Reliance Jio and everyone else that has been introducing new plans and offers, Reliance Communications (RCom) has announced 28 percent of discount on select postpaid plans. These new RCom plans only seem to be available to 4G users in Delhi, Mumbai, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh. These new offers enable a consumer to get 1GB of 4G data for as low as Rs. 11.1.

These discounted RCom plans are applicable to only those who subscribe to them online through the company’s portal rcom-eshop.com. The discount is offered on select monthly plans, and after the discount, these plans are now valued at Rs. 333, and Rs. 499 respectively. The discounted rate will be offered for 12 months to the subscriber, making the discount worth Rs. 2,400 for the year.

The Rs. 499 plan RCom plan takes on the Reliance Jio Rs. 509 plan, and offers 30GB of 4G/3G/2G data, unlimited voice calls to any network in the home circle, free 3000 SMSes, and free incoming and outgoing roaming calls. After exceeding the free SMS cap limit, the charges will be at 25paise/SMS. In comparison, the Reliance Jio plan offers 56GB data, 100 SMSs per day, Jio apps subscription, and free local and STD calls to all networks.

Reliance Communications' Rs. 333 plan competes with the Reliance Jio Rs. 309 pack, and comes with 30GB of 4G data, 100 free SMSes, free incoming calls on roaming, and 1000 minutes of outgoing local and STD calls free. Outgoing roaming calls will be charged at 50 paise/ minute. Reliance notes that the Rs. 499 plan offers 1GB data at a low price of Rs. 16.66, Rs. 333 plan offers 1GB data at Rs.11.1 only. On the other hand, Reliance Jio offers 28GB of data, 100 SMSs per day, Jio apps subscription, and free local and STD calls to all networks.

This is an effort by Reliance Communication to attract new subscribers to its network, and to survive the tough competition it faces from not only the upstart Reliance Jio, but also from other incumbents, such as Airtel and Vodafone now offering new competitive plans regularly.