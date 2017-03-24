Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Prepaid Mobile Services in Jammu and Kashmir, Northeast Extended for a Year

 
24 March 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Prepaid Mobile Services in Jammu and Kashmir, Northeast Extended for a Year

Prepaid services for telecom subscribers in Jammu and Kashmir and Northeastern states were on Thursday extended till March 31 next year, but restrictions on roaming facility for the northern state will continue.

Extending the services for the Northeast and Jammu and Kashmir, a notification said the services will continue to function from April 1 this year for a period of one year.

"The current restrictions on roaming facilities between the prepaid subscribers of Jammu and Kashmir services area and the rest of the country shall also remain in effect during the period," the notification of the Telecom Ministry said.

Under this provision, the number of prepaid subscriber from Jammu and Kashmir will not work outside the state. Similarly, no prepaid mobile from the rest of the country will be working in the state due to security restrictions, officials said.

Out of the 1.04 crore subscriber base in the state, 30 percent are prepaid customers.

Earlier the number of prepaid subscribers in the state was higher, but after a prolonged ban on prepaid services due to the unrest in Kashmir Valley in last July, many of them converted it to postpaid.

The valley witnessed months of disruption after poster boy of Hizbul Mujahideen militant group Burhan Wani was killed in an encounter in South Kashmir.

There will be no restrictions on roaming facilities for residents of the Northeast, the notification said.

This year, however, the services have been extended only for a year whereas in 2015, it was extended for two years till March 31, 2017.

Tags: Telecom, India, Mobile Roaming, Prepaid Mobile, Postpaid Mobile
NASA's Hubble Detects Supermassive Black Hole That Was Kicked Out of Galactic Core by Gravitational Waves
Tata Consultancy Says Plans to Step Up Local Hiring in US
Unboxed Mobiles
Prepaid Mobile Services in Jammu and Kashmir, Northeast Extended for a Year
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Gadgets 360 Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Unboxed Mobiles
TRENDING
  1. Reliance Jio Prime Plan Offers 120GB ‘Free’ Data: How It Works
  2. You Can Pre-Order a Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 on Mi.com From March 31
  3. Nokia 3, 5, and 6 Said to Launch in 120 Markets at the Same Time
  4. Xiaomi Redmi 4A Review
  5. How to Get Reliance Jio Prime Membership for Free
  6. Four-Year-Old Boy Saves His Mother's Life With the Help of Siri
  7. Xiaomi Redmi 4A 'Sets Record for Fastest Smartphone Sale on Launch Day'
  8. iPhone SE, RED iPhone 7 & iPhone 7 Plus, iPad Lineup India Price Revealed
  9. Oppo F3 Plus India Launch, Redmi 4A Record Sale, More: 360 Daily
  10. Xiaomi Mi 6 Press Renders Leaked, Launch Date Tipped
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.