NTT Docomo Launches 'Japan Welcome SIM' Offering Free Data to Foreign Visitors

 
27 June 2017
NTT Docomo Launches 'Japan Welcome SIM' Offering Free Data to Foreign Visitors

Highlights

  • The Japan Welcome SIM is valid for 15 days
  • It will be available form July 1
  • You can earn free data by watching video ads and filling surveys

Japanese telecom operator NTT Docomo is launching a new prepaid SIM for foreign travellers, called 'Japan Welcome SIM', which will offer users free Internet service that is valid for 15 days and will be available from July 1 2017. The company states that travellers can apply for the SIM via its website before leaving their country and can claim the SIM upon arrival to Narita, Haneda, or the Kansai International airport in Japan.

There are three plans on offer, namely Plan Zero, Plan 1000, and Plan 1700, all of which are valid only for 15 days. First up is Plan Zero which will be available from October 2017 and will let you surf the Internet for free at 128Kbps only if you view a certain number of video advertisements and fill out a survey before you arrive in Japan.

Plan 1000, as the name suggests, is available for JPY 1000 (roughly Rs. 576), which will offer ad-free access at 128Kbps. On the other hand, the Plan 1700, which is priced at JPY 1700 (roughly Rs. 980), will offer you 500MB of data at 682Mbps, after which the speed goes back to 128Kbps. You can also top up your SIM if you exhaust your quota by paying an additional JPY 200 for 100MB or JPY 700 for 500MB of data. Alternatively, you can get additional data for free by watching video advertisements or filling in surveys.

Docomo says the service will initially be offered in partnership with Tokyo Hotels and Booking.com and will expand its base in the coming months. You can apply for the 'Japan Welcome SIM' through the company's official website.

Tags: NTT Docomo, Japan Welcome SIM, Data Plan, Japan, Telecom
Sanket Vijayasarathy

When not indulging in reading or writing, Sanket fanboys over The Flash, Star Wars, Coldplay, and U2. A techie by day and TV show junkie by night, he believes both go ... More

NTT Docomo Launches 'Japan Welcome SIM' Offering Free Data to Foreign Visitors
 
 

