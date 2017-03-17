Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Nokia's Mobile Networks Head Quits, to Split Services Business

 
17 March 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Nokia's Mobile Networks Head Quits, to Split Services Business

Nokia's head of mobile networks, the division which accounted for more than half of Finnish telecom network equipment maker's sales last year, is leaving the company.

Nokia said on Friday it would break out services as a distinct business group from mobile networks following the departure of Samih Elhage, who joined the company in 2012 and helped to turn around its network business at a time when it was a troubled joint venture with Siemens.

Services were growing in importance because of the weak global outlook, Nokia said. The global networks market is expected to fall this year as telecom operators' demand for faster 4G mobile broadband equipment has peaked, and upgrades to next-generation 5G equipment are still years away.

"He has been a close friend and advisor... I fully support his desire for a change," Nokia chief executive Rajeev Suri said in a statement detailing Elhage's departure and the changes.

These involve Marc Rouanne, currently Chief Innovation and Operating Officer, becoming head of the mobile networks products business while another Nokia veteran Igor Leprince will take over the new service organisation.

© Thomson Reuters 2017

Tags: Nokia, Nokia Mobile Networks, Samih Elhage, Telecom
Car Industry Players Diverge on Timescale for Self-Driving Cars
Idea Data Recharges Over 1GB Will Soon Have the Same Price for 2G, 3G, 4G
Yu Yunicorn
Nokia's Mobile Networks Head Quits, to Split Services Business
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Gadgets 360 Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Yu Yunicorn
TRENDING
  1. Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 to Become Available via Offline Retailers in India
  2. Xiaomi Redmi 4A Expected at Monday Launch, Will Be an Amazon-Exclusive
  3. BSNL's Offer, WhatsApp Status, Paytm Goes Global, and More: 360 Daily
  4. BSNL Offers 2GB Data Per Day, Unlimited Calls at Rs. 339
  5. OnePlus 3, OnePlus 3T OxygenOS 4.1 Update Brings Android 7.1.1 Nougat
  6. Mass Effect: Andromeda Makes Me Want to Play the Original Mass Effect
  7. Is Moto G5 Plus the Best Affordable Android Phone in India?
  8. Trump Budget Proposal Cancels NASA's Earth Science Missions
  9. Idea Data Recharges Over 1GB Will Soon Have the Same Price for 2G, 3G, 4G
  10. Coolpad Note 5 Lite With 4G VoLTE Support, 3GB RAM Launched at Rs. 8,199
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.