Nokia has appointed senior Samsung executive Gregory Lee as President of Nokia Technologies and member of the group leadership team, the telecoms network equipment maker said on Friday.

"Gregory's passion for innovation and operational excellence, along with his proven ability to build and lead global consumer technology businesses, make him well suited to advance Nokia's efforts in virtual reality, digital health and beyond," the Finnish company added. Lee most recently served as President and CEO, Samsung Electronics, North America.

Lee will be based in California, reporting to Rajeev Suri, President and Chief Executive Officer of Nokia. Suri in a statement said, "We have chosen the right leader to take Nokia Technologies forward at a time of renewed excitement about the Nokia brand around the world. Gregory's passion for innovation and operational excellence, along with his proven ability to build and lead global consumer technology businesses, make him well suited to advance Nokia's efforts in virtual reality, digital health and beyond."

Nokia notes that Lee previously served as Samsung's Global Chief Marketing Officer, as well as President and CEO of Samsung Electronics Southeast Asia and President and CEO of Samsung Telecommunications America. Prior to his time at Samsung, Lee led product development, sales and strategic initiatives for global consumer brands including Johnson & Johnson, Kellogg's and Procter & Gamble, Nokia said.

"I am excited by the opportunity to lead Nokia Technologies," said Lee. "The Nokia Technologies team has produced innovative products and solutions in dynamic, high growth segments of the consumer technology market, and I am honored to be in a position to help build on this success in the future."

Written with inputs from Reuters