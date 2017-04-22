Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Led by Airtel’s 3 Million, Telcos Added 5.68 Million Subscribers in March: COAI

 
22 April 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Led by Airtel’s 3 Million, Telcos Added 5.68 Million Subscribers in March: COAI

Highlights

  • Mobile phone subscribers by the end of March reached 895.25 million
  • The total number includes subscribers of Reliance Jio as of December
  • Airtel added another 3 million subscribers during March

The Indian telecom industry added 5.68 million mobile subscribers in the telephony market in March 2017, the industry body Cellular Operators' Association of India (COAI) said in its monthly mobile subscribers report on Friday.

The number of mobile phone subscribers by the end of March 2017 has reached 895.25 million. This includes subscribers of Reliance Jio Infocomm as of December 2016, the report said.

"Total subscribers by the end of March 2017 (excluding Jio) have reached 823.10 million. The net increase in subscriber base is 5.68 million in the month of March 2017."

Amongst the telecom companies, Bharti Airtel held the top position, adding another 3 million subscribers during March to take its total subscriber base to 273.65 million subscribers.

Airtel is closely followed by Vodafone with 209.06 million subscribers, Idea Cellular with 195.37 million subscribers and Jio with 72.15 million subscribers. With 33.25 per cent Bharti Airtel continues to own the maximum market share in the industry.

"The telecommunication industry has again posted good growth for the month of March 2017. The growth in the subscriptions indicates that consumer base is expanding and reaching new horizons in the country," said Rajan S. Mathews, Director General, COAI.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: COAI, Mobile Subscribers in India, Telecom, Mobile Subscribers, India, Reliance Jio, Airtel, Vodafone, Idea
Apple Hires Google Satellite Executives for New Hardware Team
Moto G Turbo Plus
Led by Airtel’s 3 Million, Telcos Added 5.68 Million Subscribers in March: COAI
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Gadgets 360 Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Advertisement

LYF F1S
TRENDING
  1. BSNL's New Plan Takes On Jio With 270GB Data at Just Rs. 333
  2. Call of Duty: World War 2 Officially Announced
  3. Xiaomi Redmi 4A Review
  4. Samsung Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+ India Launch: Top 8 Things You Should Know
  5. HTC U 'Squeezable Phone' Set to Launch on May 16
  6. From Mi 1 to Mi 6, a Look at How Xiaomi Flagships Have Evolved
  7. Reliance Jio 4G Speeds, LG G6 Pre-Orders, and More: Your 360 Daily
  8. Samsung Galaxy S8 Appears to Stand Tall in First Durability Test
  9. Airtel 4G Is Fastest in India, Jio Most Widespread, Says OpenSignal
  10. LG G6 to Reportedly Be Launched at Rs. 51,990 in India
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.