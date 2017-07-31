Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Jio Effect: Vodafone Campus Survival Kit Offers 1GB 4G Data per Day at Rs. 352

31 July 2017
Jio Effect: Vodafone Campus Survival Kit Offers 1GB 4G Data per Day at Rs. 352

Highlights

  • New scheme offers unlimited calls with 1GB 4G/3G data per day for 84 days
  • The scheme, which is for new connections, costs Rs. 445
  • Subsequent recharges will be for Rs. 352

To counter Reliance Jio, Vodafone is targeting students with a new scheme that will offer unlimited calls with 1GB of 4G/3G data every day for 84 days, according to a company official. Reliance Jio is offering similar benefits for Rs. 399 along with free roaming and unlimited SMS. Vodafone has announced 'Vodafone Campus Survival Kit' for students in Delhi-NCR. The scheme, which is only for new connections, costs Rs. 445 which will offer students unlimited voice calls, 1GB per day of 3G or 4G data for 84 days, discount coupons and a messenger bag free as part of the offer. Subsequent recharges will be for Rs. 352 that will give the above-mentioned benefits.

"The survival kit is for Rs. 445, it includes discount booklet from Ola, Zomato and others, valid for 84 days, post the expiration, 352 recharge will give them same benefits,"Vodafone India Delhi circle business head Alok Verma said in an email statement. The company is planning to roll out the scheme across the country in a phased manner. "This plan will be rolled out across India. However, the recharge value may differ from circle to circle," Vodafone India National Head for consumer marketing, Arvind Nevatiasaid.

Vodafone at present provides calling with limit of 1,200 minutes per week and 300 minutes per day along with a daily usage of 1GB for 84 days at Rs. 349 in Delhi-NCR but it is a limited period offer. Nevatia said that even if the Rs. 349 offer ends, buyers of the survival kit will have option to continue data and calling benefits by recharging their account for Rs. 352 which will be valid for 84 days.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Vodafone, Vodafone Offer, Vodafone Rs 445 Offer, Reliance Jio, Telecom, India
Jio Effect: Vodafone Campus Survival Kit Offers 1GB 4G Data per Day at Rs. 352
 
 

