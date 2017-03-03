Reliance Jio recently revealed its wide variety of Jio Prime plans for subscribers. The company seems to be not done with its announcements. Reliance has now announced a limited period "buy one get one free recharge" offer for users who subscribe to Prime before March 31.

Under the new "buy one get one free recharge" offer, Reliance Jio users who buy the new Rs. 303 monthly pack will receive up to 5GB free data (which is equal to the Rs. 201 booster pack). Similarly, Jio users who buy the Rs. 499 or higher Prime pack will get 10GB free 4G data (equal to the Rs. 301 booster pack). The company says that the free add-on will be given to users automatically. Reliance Jio has confirmed the "one plus extra data" offer to Gadgets 360. The details were first tweeted out by Twitter user Sanjay Bafna.

Until March 31, both new Reliance Jio subscribers and those enrolled in the Happy New Offer can upgrade to the Jio Prime subscription for an annual fee of Rs. 99. This subscription has validity until March 31, 2018. Apart from the one-time fee, Jio Prime subscribers will need to buy a Jio Prime plan or pack to avail the benefits. Reliance Jio subscribers can opt for Jio Prime plans by either heading to the MyJio app to subscribe to the Jio Prime service, or use the Jio.com website. One can also choose to any Jio store or Jio partner store near you to enrol for the plan.

The Jio Prime plans will come into effect from April 1, 2017, the day the existing Jio Happy New Year Offer expires. The company last month announced its new Jio Prime subscription plan, which will now charge over 100 million subscribers for data and other services from April 1.