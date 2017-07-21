Jio Phone Plans Start at Rs. 153 Per Month, Jio Phone TV-Cable Announced

JioPhone was, unsurprisingly, at the centre of Friday's Reliance AGM that was helmed by Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani. The JioPhone has long been in the rumour mill, and has been launched at an "effective price" of Rs. 0. While the 4G phone's features and price are attractive enough by themselves, the company added on top the new Rs. 153 Jio plan to give consumers its services at a more affordable tariff. This is about 50 percent cheaper than the basic Rs. 309 plan with all the Jio benefits that the company offers to smartphone users.

Voice calls will always be free on the JioPhone, Ambani said, whose telecom operator has been offering free voice calls to its 125 million 4G customers since its launch last year. SMS will also be free. Data will be "incredibly affordable", too, he said. Starting August 15, Ambani said, JioPhone buyers will be able to access "unlimited fast internet data," with the Rs. 153 monthly subscription. Jio has confirmed the Rs. 153 plan will come with FUP cap of 500MB per day, following which will the speed will go down to the standard 128kbps.

Jio Phone TV-Cable

Jio also announced Jio Phone TV-Cable, an accessory that will enable Jio Phone customers to watch a bouquet of Jio Prime services - movies, music, live TV, and more - on their TV. The cable is said to work with both modern and legacy CRT televisions. Subscribers of Jio Dhan Dhana Dhan Plan, who pay Rs. 309 every month, will be able to use the service via the Jio Phone TV-Cable.

In addition, Mukesh Ambani also announced two sachets - available at Rs. 24 for two days of data usage, and Rs. 54 for a week-worth use - that JioPhone users could opt for should they need additional data or data just for a limited period time.