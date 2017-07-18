Jio users planning to buy the new Xiaomi Mi Max 2 will get up to 100GB of free 4G data with the new smartphone. This is part of the launch offer Xiaomi is providing with the new model in partnership with Reliance Jio, the operator that has disrupted the telecom industry since it launched operations in September last year. For those unaware, the Mi Max 2 was launched on Tuesday at a price of Rs. 16,999, and features a 5300mAh battery, 6.44-inch display, Android 7.1.1 Nougat, and 4GB RAM as its highlights.

With Jio network paid since April, the new Jio-Mi Max 2 offer is linked to recharges purchased to avail the bundled 4G data, SMSs, and subscription to Jio apps. Smartphone buyers will have to purchase a recharge of Rs. 309 or more value, and will get 10GB of extra data for the 28-day validity period. The offer is being provided for 10 recharges, so users will get 10GB of data for each recharge cycle of 28 days, up to May 31, 2018.

So, for example, a Jio user buying the Mi Max 2 and a recharge of Rs. 309 will get 56GB of data as part of the plan value for 56 days. On top of this, they will get 10GB data for the first 28 days, and another 10GB for the next 28 days. After the recharge pack validity runs out, another recharge of Rs. 309 will get them 56GB + 10GB + 10GB for the 56-day period. Similarly, you will get 10GB data every month each month with any recharge of value of Rs. 309 or higher.

This 100GB data value is higher than the up to 30GB data the company offers with Xiaomi phones as part of a strategic partnership between the two. Up to 100GB Jio data is also provided on select Asus smartphones by the telecom operator. Jio also has a partnership with Gionee, under which users will get up to 60GB data on purchasing select smartphones. With select Lyf-branded phones, users get 20 percent more data than what is bundled with the recharge pack. Moving away from smartphones, Reliance Jio users will get up to 224GB of free data on buying a new JioFi pocket router.

