Reliance Jio Offering 224GB Data at Rs. 509: Here's How it Works

Reliance Jio for two straight quarters provided its data, calling and other services to customers for free under the Welcome Offer and Happy New Year Offer. It finally started paid services in April, though the charges were nominal at less than Rs. 10 a day courtesy the Jio Prime subscription service, but the company went a step further and gave users three months of free services with the Jio Summer Surprise offer. Those who did not sign up for Summer Surprise in time got a reprieve too in the form of Jio Dhan Dhana Dhan Offer, which provides services for 84 days at recharges of Rs. 309 or higher. But with July here, these ultra-low cost services will finally come to an end, and as expected, Reliance Jio has a new offer up its sleeve that provides as much as 224GB data at Rs. 509.

How to get 224GB Jio data at Rs. 509

The new offer provides customers with up to 224GB data on purchasing a new JioFi device and a new Jio SIM card. The Rs. 99 cost of Jio Prime membership is included in the cost of the JioFi device, and consumers will only have to buy one of the recharge packs on which the offer is provided. The basic pack comes with 2GB data per month for 12 recharge cycles (12 x 28 days) with one-time payment of Rs. 149; this means you will get 24GB data for a year with this pack at Rs. 149. In contrast, the standard Jio Prime user gets just 2GB data at Rs. 149 with 28-day validity.

Reliance Jio Summer Surprise, Jio Dhan Dhana Dhan Offers End in July: What Happens Next?

Similarly, buying the Rs. 309 recharge pack gets you 1GB data per day for 6 recharge cycles (of 28 days), totalling to 168GB. This is twice the bundled data Reliance Jio is giving consumers at Rs. 309 under the Jio Dhan Dhana Dhan offer. Coming to the Rs. 509 recharge pack, users will get 224GB data (2GB per day cap) for 4 recharge cycles of 28 days. This, too, is higher than the 168GB data they get with the Rs. 509 pack for a regular SIM card.

Last is the Rs. 999 pack, which provides 120GB data for 56 days; the standard Rs. 999 recharge gives users the same amount of data for 120 days; in both cases, there is no limit to the daily data consumption. All the above mentioned recharge packs come with unlimited calls, Jio apps subscription, and SMSes. The offer is available only on prepaid SIM cards, and both the JioFi device and SIM can be purchased from Reliance Digital outlets, Jio retail stores, or online.

However, it should be noted that despite the data benefits Reliance Jio is providing with the new JioFi router and SIM, the router itself costs Rs. 1,999. So even though you will be saving on data cost on a monthly basis, you will still have to make a payment to the company for the hardware. According to a new report, the long-rumoured Reliance Jio 4G feature phone will be launched on July 21 at a price of Rs. 500. Interestingly, the report claims the operator will launch a new tariff plan along with the handset, and this new Jio plan will cost around Rs. 80-90.