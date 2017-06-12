Reliance Jio users who buy select Lyf-branded smartphones will be eligible to receive 20 percent data extra 4G data from the telecom operator as part of a new promotion. The company has announced a new offer that will likely push sales of its budget 4G VoLTE-compatible Lyf phones; the Lyf brand is owned by Reliance Retail, which is also owned by Reliance Jio’s parent company Reliance Industries.

In order to be eligible for the complimentary data, Reliance Jio users will need to purchase a Lyf Water range phone priced between Rs. 6,600 and Rs. 9,700. This leaves 10 smartphones that the buyers can choose from, namely Lyf Water F1S, Water F1, Water 1, Water 2, Water 7, Water 7s, Water 8, Water 9, Water 10, and Water 11. According to the company, after purchasing the Reliance Lyf handset, the customers need to insert their Jio SIM card in the handset’s primary slot. Within 48 hours their extra data will be credit. In addition to the free data, the phones will come with 1 year of extended warranty.

The Lyf handset offer for Reliance Jio users will be provided on rolling basis by the company till March 31, 2018. All you need to do is to keep purchasing recharge packs of Rs. 309 or more to get the extra 4G data. So if you buy the Rs. 309 recharge, you will get 1.2GB data instead of 1GB, while those on the Rs. 509 pack will get 2.4GB per day instead of 2GB.

The Reliance Lyf brand of phones had zoomed to the top 5 smartphone vendors of India in Q1 2016, according to a report by CounterPoint Research. However, the smartphone vendor has failed to build momentum since then, and did not become a major player in the Indian smartphone market.