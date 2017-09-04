With Jio continuing to make waves in the telecom industry with its Jio Dhan Dhana Dhan Offer and other plans, Airtel has launched a few new plans to take on the newest telco on the block. Among the new data plans the country’s biggest operator has launched recently are the Rs. 349 and Rs. 5 prepaid recharge packs. Both are data-heavy plans and come with bundled calls, the market trend nowadays. Alternatively, Airtel users can also opt for the cashback offer the company is providing on recharges. Check out the details of the new plans below.

Airtel 349 pack

The Rs. 349 prepaid pack comes with 28GB of bundled data, doled out in tranches of 1GB per day, along with unlimited local and STD calls. The validity of this pack is 28 days. While the company claims to provide unlimited calls, there’s actually a cap of 1,000 minutes per week; if you exhaust the limit, you will be charged at 10 paisa per minute for calls to Airtel numbers, and 30 paisa per minute for calls to other networks. Similarly, the free calls are limited to 250 minutes per day, after which the same 10 paisa per minute, and 30 paisa per minute tariffs are levied for calls to Airtel and other networks, respectively.

The new Rs. 349 Airtel prepaid pack provides 1GB data per day for 28 days

This plan takes on the Rs. 349 Jio pack that offers bundled data, unlimited calls to all networks, and free SMSes for 56 days. The consumers buying this pack get 10GB data for the first 28 days of the validity period, and another 10GB data for the remaining 28-day validity period. Vodafone also has a Rs. 392 pack with 1GB data per day for 28 days and unlimited calls.

Jio vs Airtel, Vodafone, Idea, BSNL & Aircel: The Best Data and Calling Plans Available Today

Airtel Rs. 399 pack

The Rs. 399 plan with 84 days validity that Airtel launched last month has seen a change too. Instead of the original 84 days validity, users will only get 28-day validity with the plan now. The plan also comes with bundled calls with the same caps on free minutes as the Rs. 349 plan. This essentially makes the Rs. 399 pack the same as the Rs. 349 plan, except that the former has free roaming outgoing calls as well; there was no free roaming when the plan was launched in August.

Airtel Rs. 5 pack

Airtel is also providing a Rs. 5 recharge pack with 4GB of bundled data for consumers who upgrade to the company’s 4G SIM. It is a one-time pack, meaning you will not get this offer again after the first recharge. The validity of this pack is 7 days, and there are no bundled calls.

Airtel cashback offer

Users making payments for purchasing the recharge packs via the Airtel Payments Bank will get 5 percent cashback, up to Rs. 25 per transaction. Also, if you make an Airtel Payments Bank account and buy the Rs. 349 pack, you will get 10 percent cashback, i.e. Rs. 34.9.

Apart from these, Airtel has launched the Rs. 40 and Rs. 60 plans, offering talk time of Rs. 35 and Rs. 58, respectively.