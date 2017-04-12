After cancelling the Jio Summer Surprise offer due to a TRAI order, Reliance Jio has launched the Jio Dhan Dhana Dhan offer that provides three months of usage with a one-time payment. With the new promotional offer, Jio users need to do just one recharge to avail services – including unlimited data, free SMSs, Jio apps subscription, and of course free voice calls – for three recharge cycles of 28 days. Under the Jio Dhan Dhana Dhan offer, the Rs. 309 and Rs. 509 recharge packs for Jio Prime members will provide 1GB and 2GB of 4G data per day, respectively, apart from other benefits mentioned earlier.

Jio Dhan Dhana Dhan offer

The Jio Dhan Dhana Dhan offer is aimed at customers who were unable to avail the Jio Summer Surprise offer benefits before it was pulled officially, as well as new customers. In order to get the benefits of the new offer, users need to subscribe to Jio Prime membership plan and buy the Rs. 309 or Rs. 509 recharge by April 15 in order to "to avoid degradation and/ or discontinuation of services." Those who are already part of the Jio Summer Surprise promotion will not get the benefits of Jio Dhan Dhana Dhan offer, but then they are already enjoying 3 months of 'free' usage.

Jio Prime users will be able to get the free Reliance Jio services for three months with the Rs. 309 and Rs. 509 recharges. Customers who are yet to sign up for Jio Prime or who are new users will have to buy the Rs. 408 (Rs. 99 Jio Prime subscription + Rs. 309 pack) or Rs. 608 (Rs. 99 + Rs. 509) recharge in order to get the free services for three cycles of 28 days. Once you buy the recharge, you can use Reliance Jio services for 84 days (3 x 28 days). The tariffs are only marginally more expensive than the original recharge values of Rs. 303 and Rs. 499 for the 1GB and 2GB data benefits, respectively.

The Jio.com website and MyJio app show that the actual tariffs for the Rs. 309 and Rs. 509 recharge are Rs. 349 and Rs. 549, but the operator is giving a Rs. 40 discount at present.

One major difference between the Jio Dhan Dhana Dhan offer and the summer offer is that customers had the option to buy recharges of Rs. 999 or higher values - which provided no daily FUP - with the latter, but there seems to no such option on the Jio website right now.

In a statement, Reliance Jio said, "With this [offer], Jio extends the benefits of a superior and advanced technology to take India to global digital leadership. The announcement also marks another step in Jio’s commitment to continuously delight its customers and enable them to live a fully digital life."

Reliance Jio promised to withdraw the Jio Summer Surprise offer after the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) said that it should be pulled as it does not comply with the existing regulatory framework. The country's youngest telco on Thursday agreed to cancel the offer, but continued enrolments till four days later. However, with the Jio Dhan Dhana Dhan offer, customers will be able to continue enjoying the free services till June, the same as users of Jio Summer Surprise offer users.