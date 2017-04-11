Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Jio Dhan Dhana Dhan Offer Announced: Reliance Jio Revives Summer Surprise Offer

  hindi
11 April 2017
Jio Dhan Dhana Dhan Offer Announced: Reliance Jio Revives Summer Surprise Offer

Highlights

  • Reliance Jio Dhan Dhana Dhan offer provides 3 months of free services
  • Tariffs for the new Jio Dhan Dhana Dhan offer are Rs. 309 and Rs. 509
  • Non-Jio Prime users can also avail the benefits of the new offer

After killing the Jio Summer Surprise offer due to a TRAI recommendation, Reliance Jio has brought it back to life as the new Jio Dhan Dhana Dhan offer. With the new promotional offer, Jio users will be able to avail free services – including unlimited data, free SMSs, and Jio apps subscription – for three months. Under the Jio Dhan Dhana Dhan offer, the Rs. 309 and Rs. 509 recharge packs will provide 1GB and 2GB of 4G data per day.

Jio Dhan Dhana Dhan offer

The Jio Dhan Dhana Dhan offer is aimed at customers who were unable to avail the Jio Summer Surprise offer benefits before it was pulled officially, as well as new customers. In order get the benefits of the new offer, users need to subscribe to Jio Prime membership plan. Those who are already part of the Jio Summer Surprise promotion will not get the benefits of Jio Dhan Dhana Dhan offer.

Those who are already members of the subscription service will be able to get the free Reliance Jio services for three months. Customers who are yet to sign up for Jio Prime or who are new users will have to buy the Rs. 408 (Rs. 99 Jio Prime subscription + Rs. 309 pack) or Rs. 608 (Rs. 99 + Rs. 509) recharge in order to get the free services for three cycles of 28 days. Once you buy the recharge, you get the free Reliance Jio services for 84 days (3 x 28 days).

The Jio.com website and MyJio app show that the actual tariffs for the Rs. 309 and Rs. 509 recharge are Rs. 349 and Rs. 549, but the operator is giving a Rs. 40 discount at present. Reliance Jio has announced whether there is a last date to sign up for Jio Dhan Dhana Dhan offer.

The tariffs are only marginally more expensive than the original recharge values of Rs. 303 and Rs. 499 for the 1GB and 2GB data benefits, respectively.

Reliance Jio promised to withdraw the Jio Summer Surprise offer after the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) said that it should be pulled as it does not comply with the existing regulatory framework. However, with the Jio Dhan Dhana Dhan offer, customers will be able to continue enjoying the free services till June, the same as those of Jio Summer Surprise offer users.

Tags: Reliance Jio, Jio, Jio Prime, Jio Summer Surprise Offer, Jio Dhan Dhana Dhan Offer
Jio Dhan Dhana Dhan Offer Announced: Reliance Jio Revives Summer Surprise Offer
 
 

