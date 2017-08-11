With the Reliance Jio juggernaut continuing to make headways in the telecom industry, rival operator Aircel has launched two new plans that offer 2GB data per day and unlimited calls with 84-day validity. These plans have the same validity as the Rs. 399 Jio Dhan Dhana Dhan Offer, which provides half the data (at high speeds), unlimited calls, free SMSs, and access to the Jio apps suite. The Aircel prepaid plans are priced at Rs. 419 in the Northeast, and at Rs. 449 in J&K. Apart from this, the operator has launched another plan at Rs. 229 for the J&K circle, with fewer benefits.

The Aircel Rs. 419 plan for the Northeast region comes with 168GB data provided in allowances of 2GB per day for the 84-day period. Along with this, the operator is providing unlimited free calls to any network with this pack. The Aircel data network will provide the Internet at 3G or 2G speeds.

Aircel’s Rs. 449 prepaid pack for J&K circle comes with the same data and calling benefits. On the other hand, the Rs. 229 Aircel pack provides 84GB data for 84 days at 1GB data per day; the unlimited local and STD calling benefits are also limited to the Aircel network only. The Internet will work at 3G or 2G speeds with both plans.

Harish Sharma, Regional Manager, North, Aircel, said, “The new plans are a special offering of unlimited voice calls and unmatched 3G data which will empower our customers especially students and working professionals to stay connected the whole day and get an uninterrupted access to the internet with the best value for money products and enjoy the unexplored world of videos, music, movies, and entertainment.”

The Rs. 399 Jio Dhan Dhana Dhan Offer provides 84GB data for 84 days, but the speeds are said to be 4G. For 2GB data per day, consumers need to buy the Rs. 509 plan, but its validity is 56 days – 28 days lesser than that of the Aircel plans. Aircel has a plan with 84GB data and 84-day validity in UP East circle as well. Other Reliance Jio rivals such as Airtel, Vodafone, and Idea Cellular also offer prepaid plans with validities of 84 days, but with 84GB of data.

