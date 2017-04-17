Reliance Jio is continuing to offer discounted services under the Jio Dhan Dhana Dhan offer, and Airtel, Vodafone and Idea - country’s three biggest telecom operators - have launched data-heavy plans and offers of their own in a bid to retain their customers. The offers by all three operators to counter Reliance Jio seem to be personalised for individual users, based on their usage patterns.

With such data-heavy offers, Airtel, Vodafone and Idea aim to keep users from enrolling for the Jio Prime service and then recharge on Reliance Jio using Rs. 309 or Rs. 509 to get 1GB or 2GB data respectively for 84 days.

Airtel Rs. 244 pack

Under the new Rs. 244 offer, Airtel users will get 1GB data per day for 70 days if they have a 4G smartphone and 4G SIM card; there are no restrictions of timing for data consumption except the 1GB daily FUP. On its website and MyAirtel app, the operator says the offer comes with unlimited STD and local calls, but users only get a maximum of 300 minutes of free Airtel to Airtel calls per day, and 1,200 minutes of free calls on the network for a week. If the user exhausts the free call minutes, they will be charged Rs. 0.10 per minute.

Airtel Rs. 399 pack

Under the Rs. 399 Airtel pack, the user again gets 1GB data per day, provided they have a 4G smartphone and 4G SIM card. Users can make free calls to any network, but there is a limit of 3,000 minutes for the 70-day period; if you exhaust the bundled free minutes, the rate is Rs. 0.10 per minute. On calls made to Airtel numbers, the limit is 300 minutes per day and 1,200 minutes per week.

Airtel's new Rs. 345 pack

Along with this, Airtel has upgraded the data limit on its Rs. 345 pack from 1GB per day to 2GB per day. Moreover, there is no restriction of timing regarding the data consumption; this is a major incentive for users to buy the pack as they were restricted to 500MB for 12am and 6am, and the remaining 500MB for the rest of the day. The Rs. 345 Airtel pack with 28 days validity has the same limits on free calls as the Rs. 399 pack.

According to an Airtel customer care executive, the recharge pack is still under processing and will become active on Saturday, April 15. Therefore, even if you buy the recharge packs today, you will start getting the benefits from Saturday only. The Airtel executive also added that the operator plans to launch more such plans soon.

The Rs. 244 and Rs. 399 plans are not available to everyone, so you need to login to the MyAirtel app or Airtel website to see if you are eligible for it. Moreover, those looking to port to Airtel or buy a new Airtel SIM will not get this offer.

Vodafone Rs. 352 pack

The Vodafone Rs. 352 pack comes with 1GB data per day for 56 days, or two recharge cycles of 28 days. Along with data, this Vodafone Super Offer pack provides unlimited local and STD calls for the validity period. However, it is not available on the Vodafone website and MyVodafone app; to avail the benefits of this offer, the USSD instructions direct users to head to a Vodafone outlet.

Idea Rs. 297 pack

Idea has reportedly launched a Rs. 297 recharge pack that provides 1GB data per day for 70 days if you have a 4G SIM and 4G smartphone. The offer comes with 300 minutes of free calls per day and 1,200 minutes per week to other Idea customers, after which you will be charged at 30 paisa per minute.

Idea Rs. 447 pack

The company is also said to have launched a Rs. 447 prepaid pack that provides 1GB data per day and free calls to any network for 70 days. As with the Airtel plan, the free calls with this Idea pack to other networks are capped at 3,000 minutes for the 70-day period. Users will be charged 30 paisa per minute if they exhaust the free calls to other networks. The cap for free Idea-to-Idea calls remain the same as those of the Rs. 297 pack.

