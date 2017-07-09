A website that appears to show personal information of Reliance Jio customers has surfaced online. The scale of the alleged database breach remains unclear. Reliance Jio insists that data of its customers is safe.

Several users took to Twitter on Sunday to share URL of a website that lets anyone look up personal information of a Reliance Jio customer. The website is able to show a customers’ full name and their registered phone number for several Jio numbers that we tried.

Details of the circle the number was registered in, and when the phone number got activated are also visible. In some instances, a customers’ registered email address is also available. Gadgets 360 was able to verify the information of several customers’ data that appeared in the results.

It remains unclear who is behind the alleged breach, though the IP address behind the website is Mumbai-based, according to public information on domain registrars. The domain was first registered in May this year.

It needs to be pointed out that some of the personal details the aforementioned website is showing in its results is public data any any mobile recharge service should be able to gather, if the Jio number was recharged via a third-party website.

Reliance Jio told Gadgets 360 that its customers data is "safe" as it continues further investigation. In a statement, a spokesperson said, "We have come across the unverified and unsubstantiated claims of the website and are investigating it. Prima facie, the data appears to be unauthentic."

"We want to assure our subscribers that their data is safe and maintained with highest security. Data is only shared with authorities as per their requirement. We have informed law enforcement agencies about the claims of the website and will follow through to ensure strict action is taken."

Gadgets 360 would advice readers to not test or share their Reliance Jio number with any unauthorised website, even if it's just to verify if your details are listed on the said website.