Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Intel to Update 5G Testing Device to Meet Standards

 
08 September 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Intel to Update 5G Testing Device to Meet Standards

Highlights

  • Intel is updating its system to allow AT&T, Verizon run 5G trials in US
  • Intel has 5 5G trials with global service providers,15 more in pipeline
  • Intel participated in 3GPP's working groups to develop the 5G standards

Chipmaker Intel Corp said on Thursday that it was updating 5G equipment that will allow telecom companies like AT&T Inc and Verizon Communications Inc to run trials based on standards to be released later this year.

A 5G network is expected to offer faster speeds, more capacity and shorter response times while supporting uses ranging from self-driving cars to remote surgeries. Telecom companies and their suppliers consider it to be a multibillion-dollar revenue opportunity.

Intel has five 5G trials with global service providers and 15 more in the pipeline, Chief Executive Officer Brian Krzanich said on a post-earnings conference call in July.

One such trial, with wireless carrier AT&T, involves a 5G broadband service that could be introduced as soon as late 2018.

Intel's mobile trial equipment, which looks like a large box, handles the processing needs for a 5G connection. The updated version, slated for the fourth quarter, will support new 5G standards that the Third Generation Partnership Project, a telecom group known as 3GPP, is expected to release in late 2017.

As a result, the new platform will allow Intel's partners to "really see what works and what doesn't," Rob Topol, general manager of 5G business and technology, said in an interview.

Intel participated in 3GPP's working groups to develop the 5G standards, Topol said. 3GPP also developed current mobile phone standards for 4G LTE.

© Thomson Reuters 2017

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Intel, 5G, Telecom, AT and T, Verizon
WhatsApp Gets Picture-in-Picture Video Calling Feature in Stable Builds
Oppo F3 | F3 Plus
Intel to Update 5G Testing Device to Meet Standards
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
Hot Deals
TRENDING
  1. Xiaomi Mi A1 Review
  2. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale Starts From September 20
  3. Samsung Galaxy C8 Is the Latest Smartphone With Facial Recognition
  4. BSNL Offers Voice Calls at 15 Paisa Per Minute With Rs. 8 & Rs. 15 Packs
  5. WhatsApp Gets Picture-in-Picture Video Calling Feature in Stable Builds
  6. Vivo V7+ With 24-Megapixel Front Camera Launched at Rs. 21,990 Price Tag
  7. What Is Bitcoin, Should You ‘Invest' in Bitcoin, How to Buy, and More
  8. Jio Phone: Delivery Date, Next Sale, and More Questions Answered
  9. Google Will End Drive for Mac and PC So That You Use Backup and Sync
  10. Xiaomi Launches Mi A1, Its First Android One Smartphone, at Rs. 14,999
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.