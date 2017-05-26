Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Idea Completes Pan-India 4G Network Rollout With Mumbai Launch; Reveals 10GB Free Data Offer

 
26 May 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Idea Completes Pan-India 4G Network Rollout With Mumbai Launch; Reveals 10GB Free Data Offer

Highlights

  • Idea completed its 4G rollout by adding the important Mumbai circle
  • The company said it will be giving 10GB of 4G data free for 3 months
  • It has committed to invest Rs. 6,000 crores in the ongoing FY18

The country's third largest telco Idea Cellular on Thursday said it has completed its 4G rollout by adding the important Mumbai circle.

With the market being filled with aggressive offerings since the launch of Reliance Jio last year, Idea Cellular said it will be giving 10GB of 4G data free to its existing and new customers for the first three months.

The company will be competing against Bharti Airtel, Vodafone, Reliance Communications and Jio, which offer 4G in one of the biggest markets for telcos in the country.

The services are in the 2100MHz spectrum band and it serves 4.4 million subscribers as of now in the Mumbai circle, commanding a 10.2 percent revenue market share, Idea said in a statement.

"The company is upgrading most of its 2G network to high speed 4G LTE services and allow Mumbaikars to experience world-class mobile broadband services," the company's head of Mumbai circle, Pamesh Gupta, said.

With this, the Aditya Birla group company, which is set to be merged with British telecom giant and larger rival Vodafone's India operations, has rolled out 4G services in all the 20 circles where it has acquired 4G spectrum.

The company invested Rs. 7,800 crores in 2016-17 and has committed to invest another Rs. 6,000 crores in the ongoing FY18.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Idea, Idea 4G, 4G, Telecom, Idea Mumbai, India, Idea Data Offer
Overwatch Anniversary Free Weekend for PC, PS4, and Xbox One: Download Size, Start time, How to Play, and More
HotDeals 360
Idea Completes Pan-India 4G Network Rollout With Mumbai Launch; Reveals 10GB Free Data Offer
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Tech News in Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Advertisement

VIVO V5S
TRENDING
  1. OnePlus 3T Discontinued, Company Promises Continued Updates and Support
  2. Jio Effect? Vodafone’s New Prepaid Plans Offer Unlimited Calls, 4G Data
  3. NASA's Juno Forces 'Rethink' on Jupiter After Revealing Stunning Details
  4. Xiaomi Expected to Launch Mi 6 or Mi Max 2 in India in July
  5. Gionee S10 With Four Cameras Launched in Three Different Variants
  6. Android Creator's Bezel-Less Smartphone Expected to Be Unveiled on May 30
  7. Xiaomi Redmi Note 4, Redmi 4A to Go Up for Pre-Orders via Mi.com Today
  8. Xiaomi Mi Max 2 Launched, OnePlus 5 Chipset Confirmed & More: 360 Daily
  9. iPhone 8 Hands-on Video Tips No Home Button, Wider Frame
  10. Yu Yureka Black Set to Launch on June 1
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.