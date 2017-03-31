Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Reliance Jio Prime Effect: Idea Launches 1GB Per Day Postpaid Pack for Rs. 300

 
31 March 2017
Highlights

  • All Idea users with limited rental plan of Rs. 199 can avail this offer
  • This 1GB/ day postpaid pack costs Rs. 300
  • Users with Rs. 499 plan and above can avail it for free

In a bid to combat Reliance Jio’s competitive prices, Idea has launched a new 1GB per day 4G data offer for its postpaid users in India. This new postpaid pack is priced at Rs. 300 per month, and is discounted for the first three months of subscription.

All Idea postpaid users with limited rental plan of Rs. 199 and above, can avail this offer of getting 1GB per day. As we mentioned, it is discounted for the first three months of subscription, users can get this pack on discount. Users in postpaid plans that have rental plans of above Rs. 499 will be offered this 1GB/ day pack for free. Users with base rental plans between Rs. 349 and Rs. 498 can get this pack at a discounted rate of just Rs. 50. Users with base rental plans between Rs. 199 and 349 can get it for Rs. 200. After the first three months is over, all users will have to pay Rs. 300 per month.

It’s worth noting that Idea users can avail of this 1GB/ day plan till April 30, 2017 only. The monthly rental pack will be valid till March 31, 2018 The data benefit of 1GB/ day is available on 4G handsets only, and 3GB/ month is given to non-4G handset users.

idea 1gb per day plan Idea

Speaking about the offer, Sashi Shankar, Chief Marketing Officer, Idea Cellular said in a statement, “This is a first of its kind offer with such a huge benefit to a large base of postpaid customers in India. The package has been designed to catalyse data usage amongst existing customers and to attract more postpaid customers to the Idea network.”

This new pack comes just as Reliance Jio’s Happy New Year Offer comes to an end. Moving forward, Reliance Jio is offering a similar 1GB per day offer to all its users for Rs. 303. Essentially, the Rs. 303 plan lets you do everything that was possible in the Happy New Year offer. Remember, you also get unlimited voice calling for free on Reliance Jio. To avail the Rs. 303 discounted offer, subscribe to Reliance Jio Prime immediately, as March 31 is the last day for subscription.

