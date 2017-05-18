Idea Cellular in collaboration with e-commerce website Flipkart has announced 4G data offer with no daily limit and unlimited voice calling. Consumers purchasing a new 4G-enabled smartphone through Flipkart can avail up to 30GB of 4G data per month.

The new offer is available to new and existing Idea Cellular subscribers. Users will need to recharge with Rs. 356 in which they will get up to 30GB 4G data with no daily limit and unlimited voice calling. Under another plan, users recharging with Rs. 191 will get up to 10GB 4G data with no daily limit. Idea has confirmed that the new data offer is valid till June 30, and subscribers can perform any number of recharges in that period.

"These deals are available exclusively on Flipkart on a range of 4G smartphone models like Lenovo, Micromax, Motorola, and Panasonic, priced in the range of Rs. 4,000 to Rs. 25,000. The offers are also available for both existing as well as new Idea customers," Idea said in a press statement.

The new Idea Cellular offer is available on the purchase of following smartphones from Flipkart: Asus ZenFone 3 Deluxe (64GB) available at Rs. 49,999; Blackberry DTEK50 priced at Rs. 19,999; Honor 8 priced at Rs. 24,290; Lenovo P2 available at Rs. 14,999; Xiaomi Mi 5 available at Rs. 22,999; Moto M at Rs. 15,999, and Oppo F1 Plus at Rs. 19,999 among other phones.

Announcing the new data offer, Sashi Shankar, Chief Marketing Officer, Idea Cellular, said, "Idea and Flipkart have partnered to enable more Indians get online and use mobile internet on 4G smartphones. Through this association, Idea gets access to savvy online customers with heavy data usage. Our offering of 30GB will be available for customers to use the Internet at will, without having to worry about running out of their daily quota, in addition to unlimited calling benefits."